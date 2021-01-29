﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Naomi Watts' Manhattan home is the epitome of New York style – see inside

Naomi Watts lives in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Manhattan

Naomi Watts' Manhattan home is the epitome of New York style – see inside
You're reading

Naomi Watts' Manhattan home is the epitome of New York style – see inside

1/6
Next

Matt Damon's $21million LA mansion is a private oasis - see inside
Rachel Avery
naomi-watts-home-ny
Photo: © Instagram
1/6

Leading actress Naomi Watts lives in Manhattan with her two children, Sasha and Kai, who she shares with ex-partner and fellow actor Liev Schreiber. Her uber-chic loft apartment belongs in a catalogue with its distinctive black window frames, carefully curated art and bold interiors.

GALLERY: Christina Anstead's $4.1million monochrome mansion is unreal – see inside

Shortly after she purchased the space in 2012, hurricane Sandy struck New York and the apartment was ruined, but she worked with Ashe + Leandro on the renovations – and, as you can see, it is now immaculate.

Naomi Watts' living room

The modern space is open-plan with a huge living area – and the star has filled it with two large sofas to create a cosy set-up. The actress has gone for a mismatched theme and chosen two sofas in a crimson shade, while the other is plain black.

naomi-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

The stylish black sofa was clearer to see in this photograph, when the actress was pictured having a nap. Naomi has elevated the chesterfield-style piece with cream floral cushions and above it is an abstract piece of art in a glitzy golden frame.

SEE: Christie Brinkley's beachfront home has fans green with envy

naomi-watts-tv
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

In another Instagram post, Naomi revealed another part of her vast living room – where she has a striped foot stool – clearly the perfect place to rest up and have a glass of wine. The star also has a wooden sideboard which has been sparsely decorated with ornaments, and her television set is mounted on the wall above it.

LOOK: Michelle Pfeiffer's $22.5million home rivals a wellness retreat - take a look

naomi-watts-floor
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

The size of Naomi's city apartment was clear when she captured this shot organising papers on the floor. The living room has a very large hessian rug. In the corner, fans could also admire the star's bar stools and checkerboard flooring which is laid throughout her kitchen space.

naomi-watts-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Naomi Watts' Kitchen

At Thanksgiving, Naomi let her loyal followers catch a glimpse of her kitchen when she posed for a picture alongside a professional chef – who had come in to cook her turkey. Behind the actress, fans could see her double oven and extensive kitchen cupboards – all in black, silver and gold. She told Architectural Digest that she chose glass cupboard doors to go for a restaurant-style look.

REVEALED: Celeb kitchens that will blow your mind

naomi-watts-dog-art
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

Naomi Watts' home artwork

When Naomi went on an art-buying mission, she showcased the pieces for her Instagram followers to see – clearly the actress like expressive art and has a soft spot for gold frames. Oh, and Bob the Yorkie dog approves too!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.