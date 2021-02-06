﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Kelly Clarkson lists immense Encino Farmhouse for $9.9million – see photos

The Voice judge Kelly is currently divorcing her husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson lists immense Encino Farmhouse for $9.9million – see photos
You're reading

Kelly Clarkson lists immense Encino Farmhouse for $9.9million – see photos

1/7
Next

Gardeners' World's Monty Don hits back at fans for critiquing his garden
Rachel Avery
kelly-clarkson-farmhouse
Photo: © Custom
1/7

The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson split from Brandon Blackstock in 2020 and now the couple are in the midst of a divorce. Making preparations, Kelly has now listed her Encino farmhouse on the property market.

GALLERY: Kelly Clarkson lists gigantic Tennessee home amid divorce

The huge residence in the San Fernando Valley, where the family once lived, is being sold for $9.9million – and this hefty sum of money will get you a spectacular abode, complete with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a private pool and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse. Take a look...

kelly-clarkson-kitchen
Photo: © Custom
2/7

Kelly's family kitchen could be from a catalogue as it's so picture-perfect. There's an expansive breakfast bar, two islands and the room has been decorated with an industrial feel. The open-plan space also has a living area with a large grey sofa, flatscreen television and decorative shelves.

REVEALED: Jaw-dropping celebrity kitchens

kelly-clarkson-living-space
Photo: © Custom
3/7

The property, which was built in 2018, has Kelly's stamp on it – with the impeccable interiors a nod to her passion for home décor. One of their living areas has a vibrant yellow Chesterfield sofa and a rainbow-coloured piece of art on the wall – making it a real statement snug.

MORE: JLo's ex Marc Anthony lists colossal Florida home for $27million

kelly-clarkson-bedroom
Photo: © Custom
4/7

Their master bedroom, which features wooden beam ceilings and a focal headboard, opens out onto a balcony – the perfect place for morning coffee don't you think?

kelly-clarkson-bathroom
Photo: © Custom
5/7

As bathrooms go, this one is more than impressive. The white brick-style tiles give off a cool vibe, as does the statement rug – and the freestanding bath is aptly positioned for a soak with a view.

SEE: 31 incredible celeb bathrooms you have to see

kelly-clarkson-wardrobe
Photo: © Custom
6/7

The couple's gigantic walk-in wardrobe looks more like a department store with two centre islands including drawers and endless hanging space for all of their clothes.

kelly-clarkson-yard
Photo: © Custom
7/7

The home's outdoor space not only has its own private pool but there is a cabana bed, alfresco dining area and a firepit.

WOW: Sharon Osbourne's home cost 17x an average LA house – see inside

Kelly and Brandon have two children together, River and Remington and they are trying to reach an agreement regarding parental access as well as their materialistic assets. The star is making big real estate moves at the moment as she is also selling her gigantic Tennessee home for a cool $7.49million.

More information on toptenrealestatedeals.com

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.