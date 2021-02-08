﻿
Adele's £7.7million Beverly Hills home is not what we expected - see photos

Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry and Cameron Diaz are among her celebrity neighbours

Adele's £7.7million Beverly Hills home is not what we expected - see photos
Adele's £7.7million Beverly Hills home is not what we expected - see photos

Chloe Best
Adele may have grown up in Tottenham, but she now has a healthy property portfolio all over the world. The Chasing Pavements singer, who is worth an estimated £150million ($190million), owns several properties in both the UK and US, including a £7.7million ($9.5million) mansion in Beverly Hills, and a secondary one in the same area, which she purchased in 2019, where she spends much of her time with her son Angelo.

The mum-of-one bought the original Beverly Hills mansion in 2016, and with Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie among her celebrity neighbours, it sounds like she made a good choice!

She has shared a few glimpses inside this lavish property on Instagram, but despite its eye-watering price, it's cosier than we ever imagined.

A past post shared to celebrate her birthday in May offered a peek outside, where she had set up a gold hoop adorned with flowers and pampas reeds on the patio.

The building has a white wooden exterior, while a border filled with shrubs lined the area next to the patio, and a rose climbed up a trellis in between two of the windows. Keep reading to see more of Adele's home…

WATCH: Adele unveils beautiful home kitchen

A video starring Nicole Richie in celebration of The Simple Life star's birthday revealed a glimpse of Adele's kitchen. It features sage green wooden cupboards with silver handles and white worktops, and wooden floors with white walls. There is also a patterned red rug on the floor, and Adele has displayed paintings by her son on the cupboards.

Most recently, Adele posed in what seems to be one of her living rooms. It's not clear exactly which home the photo was taken in, but the glass-front fireplace with marble surround is seriously impressive either way.

We got a peek inside one living room when Adele re-watched her Glastonbury set at home in June. The room has a neutral colour scheme with cream walls and dark wooden flooring, and an integrated wooden shelving unit where her TV is on display alongside some framed photos and books.

Adele has a cream carpet on the floor, and a circular coffee table with mustard fabric surround at the middle of the room. She has a plant on the floor next to the window, while she appears to have a London Underground style sign reading Tottenham Hale outside.

When Adele celebrated Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding at home, we got another peek inside her home, where she has what appears to be an Amazon Echo speaker and a Gobs of Jobs activity chart for her son Angelo hanging on the wall.

When Adele returned from her tour, she was surprised by this handmade sign painted by her son, which hung across the bottom of the staircase. Her hallway features cream walls with wooden stairs and bannisters, and a lamp positioned at the bottom.

Not only did Adele allow Alan Carr and his husband Paul to host their wedding at her home, but she also officiated the ceremony. A photo shared by the singer online showed how she had transformed an area of her home with a beautiful flower wall, with a tapestry rug on the floor.

