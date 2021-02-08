Adele's £7.7million Beverly Hills home is not what we expected - see photos

Adele may have grown up in Tottenham, but she now has a healthy property portfolio all over the world. The Chasing Pavements singer, who is worth an estimated £150million ($190million), owns several properties in both the UK and US, including a £7.7million ($9.5million) mansion in Beverly Hills, and a secondary one in the same area, which she purchased in 2019, where she spends much of her time with her son Angelo.
The mum-of-one bought the original Beverly Hills mansion in 2016, and with Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie among her celebrity neighbours, it sounds like she made a good choice!
She has shared a few glimpses inside this lavish property on Instagram, but despite its eye-watering price, it's cosier than we ever imagined.
A past post shared to celebrate her birthday in May offered a peek outside, where she had set up a gold hoop adorned with flowers and pampas reeds on the patio.
The building has a white wooden exterior, while a border filled with shrubs lined the area next to the patio, and a rose climbed up a trellis in between two of the windows. Keep reading to see more of Adele's home…
MORE: Inside Adele's surprising childhood home