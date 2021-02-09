Rightmove's most viewed home revealed - with a glass floor like Gordon Ramsay's

You might like...
-
8 of the best celebrity gallery walls (and even the Queen is a fan!)
Hanging pictures in your home is a way of adding interest and personality - and gallery walls are more popular than ever. A collection of frames...
-
Gordon Ramsay's Cornwall home view will make you green with envy
Gordon filmed his breathtaking morning view at his £6million holiday home in Cornwall – showing off a beautiful sunrise and incredible coastal...
-
Gordon Ramsay’s swanky home feature baffles fans
Gordon Ramsay baffled his Instagram following when he uploaded a video showing the glass floor in his very swanky Cornwall home. The clip was to show...
-
Kelly Clarkson lists immense Encino Farmhouse for $9.9million – see photos
-
31 of the dreamiest celebrity bedrooms: Michelle Keegan, Rochelle Humes, Ruth Langsford and more