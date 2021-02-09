Rightmove's most viewed home revealed - with a glass floor like Gordon Ramsay's

﻿
It is on the market for £595,000

1/8
Rachel Avery
water-tower
1/8

Rightmove is a go-to destination when looking for a new home or for when you just fancy a nosey at someone else's interiors (guilty!). The property experts have just revealed their most viewed listing so far this year, and it's pretty special. This converted UK water tower has immaculate décor throughout, and there is even a glass floor, which is a design feature that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has at his lavish Cornish home.

When speaking about the popularity of this property listing, Rightmove’s Director of Property Data Tim Bannister said: "It’s always fun to showcase quirky properties that stand out from the crowd and this converted water tower certainly falls into that category. You don’t need to be a property expert to see why it’s garnered so much attention from the British public – it’s a fantastic example of how innovative architecture can really reenergise and transform a period property."

water-tower-uk
2/8

The unique house is located in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, which sounds rather exotic but is actually a quiet market town in Leicestershire. The listing states that the asking price is £595,000 and with a 10% deposit, your mortgage payments would be in excess of £2,000 per month. It's eight miles to the nearest train station in Burton-on-Trent but with interiors like this, we are sure you wouldn't want to venture too far anyway.

water-tower-windows
3/8

The original water tower was constructed in the 1850s and it has now been converted to become a jaw-dropping family home. It has three beautiful bedrooms, and the property is split over three floors. The curved windows which wrap around the shape of the structure are a real focal point of this Grade II listed building.

water-tower-duplex-room
4/8

The master bedroom is a duplex design with a spacious bathroom on the top floor. Interiors-wise, it is ultra modern with plush grey carpets, a striking exposed brick wall, and a floating staircase.

water-tower-bathroom
5/8

As bathrooms go, this mezzanine one is akin to that of the A-list as it has a freestanding bath, beige stone tiles, and a large walk-in shower.

water-tower-bedroom
6/8

The other two bedrooms also have sweeping views across the market town, as well as concealed storage and high-spec finishes.

water-tower-living-room
7/8

The lounge area benefits from floor-to-ceiling windows which flood the room with light and offer views out across the pretty landscape.

water-tower-kitchen
8/8

One of the most intriguing spots of the house has to be the kitchen, because as well as the arched double doors leading to the garden and immaculate quartz work surfaces, there is a glass floor feature in the centre of the room. This see-through circle reveals the original cast iron pipework used to drain the water tank when the building was in operation.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has a similar glass floor panel at his idyllic Cornish home, which is a residence he has made many renovations to since moving in.

See full listing here.

