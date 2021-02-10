﻿
Princess Diana designed her home for Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry - see inside

The family once lived at Kensington Palace

Princess Diana stole the nation’s heart during her short tenure as a public figure. The Princess of Wales was famed for her devotion to motherhood, her tireless charity campaigning, and is arguably the greatest style icon of the 20th century. What you might not know, though, is that Diana was also a dab hand at interior design. 

She moved into Apartments 8 and 9 in Kensington Palace after marrying Prince Charles at age 20, and joined forces with renowned interior designer Dudley Poplak to turn three floors of the Palace into a home that reflected her personal style. Diana shared several portraits inside the property whilst living there. Take a look...

Princess Diana's drawing room

Diana opted for pale yellow walls in the drawing room, and decorated with a large tapestry and a floral printed rug. She added to the vibrant design with multi-coloured cushions on one sofa, and a soft orange armchair with fringing at the bottom. Much like Prince William and Kate’s home, the furniture is finished with gold lacquer.

The family also had a large black grand piano in the room with a velvet green stool (as seen above). Diana kept several family photos framed on top of the piano.

Princess Diana's sitting room

The sitting room doubled up as Diana’s workspace, and featured a large wooden desk at one end. Décor was particularly feminine, with a pastel blue and pink colour scheme and frilly curtains and cushions. 

She kept her books in a large white bookcase that matched the white carpet, and a white lampshade on one side table. Again, Diana kept the room homely with more family photos on the mantelpiece above the fireplace.

Princess Diana's dining room

The dining room was a lot less feminine, and featured a darker colour scheme with deep red curtains and a dark green dining table.

Princess Diana's playroom

Prince William and Prince Harry had the entire top floor of the family home, featuring a playroom and separate bedrooms. Luxury children’s design company Dragons and Walton Street put the space together, and went for a red, white and green colour scheme, with a strawberry print carpet.

