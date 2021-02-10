Princess Diana designed her home for Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry - see inside

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's home is different to almost every other celeb's
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have unveiled several areas of their home since living there, but a photo shared by Rachel back in December gave fans a...
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton hope to return to first home - see photos
Kate Middleton and Prince William previously lived on a farm cottage with private beach access on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey, Wales during "the...
-
Inside Princess Diana's epic childhood home at Althorp House
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's sprawling country home was designed by the Duchess - inside
-
Olly Murs' mansion is so different to other Essex homes - see inside
Olly Murs is isolating during the coronavirus pandemic with his girlfriend Amelia Tank at his home in Essex, and amidst a host of hilarious TikTok...