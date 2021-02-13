﻿
Countryfile's Matt Baker's farmhouse is everything we imagined

Matt lives on a farm with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children

Chloe Best
1-Matt-Baker-house-farm
Photo: © Instagram
BBC Countryfile presenter Matt Baker shares a charming country farmhouse with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke and Molly. Juggling his television career with his work on the farm, he spends most of his free time caring for a huge array of animals including sheep, chicken, dogs and donkeys, and he has previously said that he loves the rural lifestyle so much that he tries to be "back home as quick as possible" after work. Keep reading to see more of Matt's gorgeous family home…

2-Matt-Baker-house-living-room
Photo: © BBC
Matt has previously appeared on The One Show from his living room, where he has embraced the country theme through his décor, including framed bird artwork hanging on the walls and cushions embroidered with pheasants.

3-Matt-Baker-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has contrasting red and blue sofas, with cream walls and a tripod floor lamp in the corner.

matt-turntable
Photo: © Instagram
The former The One Show presenter has a suitably country-style living room – and it has a very retro feature. Matt admitted he uses a turntable record player that once belonged to his granddad to regularly to play old vinyl records.

4-Matt-Baker-house-dining-table
Photo: © BBC
Another family room and dining area doubled up as a place for Matt's children to study while their schools were closed earlier this year. The siblings were filmed working at the wooden dining table for The One Show. The room has a log-burning fire and sofas, with a green bookcase positioned against one wall.

5-Matt-Baker-house-family-room
Photo: © BBC
The room has skylights in the ceiling and glass doors leading out to the garden. Two beige sofas are positioned around the fireplace, which has a television mounted on the wall overhead.

6-Matt-Baker-utility-room
Photo: © Instagram
Matt's home also has a utility room, which one of their sheep once managed to get into. Posting a photo of the animal standing inside his house, Matt wrote: "Just rang home – my daughter said 'mum's going to send you a picture of the utility room…don't worry everything is now sorted."

