Celebrity chefs' jaw-dropping homes: James Martin, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Kerridge and more

See inside Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson's, too

Rachel Avery
jamie-olviver-larder-a
Photo: © Instagram
1/22

We are used to seeing our favourite celebrity chefs in the kitchen, but it turns out their studio sets have nothing on the amazing spaces inside of their actual homes. From Gordon Ramsay's epic glass floor to Nigella Lawson's romantic garden, take a look around the houses of these cooking pros…

Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools live in a stunning property with their five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket. Their £6million mansion may be in Essex, but its style is far from blingy.

LOOK: See more of Jamie Oliver's idyllic home in the country

Jamie filmed some of his Channel 4 series Keep Cooking and Carry On from what seems to be his larder, with white brick walls and shelving units holding various pieces of kitchenware.

2-jools-jamie-oliver-house-living-room-essex
Photo: © Instagram
2/22

The family's home has lots of original period features, including an open fireplace in the living room, where they have added lots of family photos on the mantelpiece.

5-jools-jamie-oliver-new-house-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
3/22

Family mealtimes take place at this long wooden table, which has bench seating topped with patterned cushions, and there are also paintings of fruit and flowers hanging on the wall.

1-John-Torode-house-kitchen
4/22

John Torode

John Torode lives with his wife Lisa Faulkner, and considering the foodies met on MasterChef and now have their own cooking show together, their kitchen is where they spend a lot of time.

SEE: Celebs who wore second wedding dresses (including Lisa)

As expected, the kitchen is the heart of the home and the couple have opted for a traditional-looking space. It features painted wooden cabinets and open shelving displaying an array of crockery and teapots.

Loading the player...
5/22

WATCH: Lisa and John cook in their wonderful kitchen

lisa-fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
6/22

Their living room is the epitome of cosy, with an open fire in a white marble surround which features stunning carved detailing. The couple have dressed the space with plenty of photographs, ornaments and a mantelpiece clock. The white mirror, which matches the fireplace, ensures their living space looks even larger than it is.

WOW: Celebrity fireplaces you'll want to cosy up by

john-torode-bedroom
7/22

When filming inside their bedroom one morning, Lisa inadvertently showed off their huge velour headboard and a heartfelt artwork piece hanging above their bed. The statement sign reads: "As soon as I saw you I knew a grand adventure was about to happen."

2-gino-dacampo-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/22

Gino D'Acampo

Gino D'Acampo divides his time between a £1.25million Hertfordshire home and a second house in Sardina, Italy.

The dad-of-three's UK bolthole could be a stately home with its ornate decorations and lavish furnishings. His beautiful living room has parquet flooring, a statement fireplace and a grand chandelier.

gino-dacampo-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
9/22

Gino's daughter Mia was keen to show off her baking skills in the family kitchen. The doting dad shared this photo, revealing a marble-topped island unit, with a cushioned window seat in the distance.

MORE PHOTOS: Gino D'Acampo's stunning homes are like museums - see inside

6-gino-dacampo-house-italy-living-room
Photo: © Twitter
10/22

The chef's Italian home is just as traditional, but in a completely different way. In keeping with Sardinian style, the living room has a huge stone fireplace and natural flooring.

gordon-ramsay-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
11/22

Gordon Ramsay

When it comes to the property portfolios of celebrity chefs, Gordon Ramsay's is very impressive with three stunning homes. Along with his wife Tana and their five children, he has a main residence in London, a coastal retreat in Cornwall where he has spent most of the pandemic, and a place in Los Angeles.

SEE: Gordon Ramsay's Cornwall home view will make you green with envy

In Cornwall, Gordon has renovated his dream home after buying it for £4.4million, which at the time marked the second most expensive sale in Cornwall. The family now have a boathouse, a wine cellar and an infinity pool.

gordon-ramsay-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
12/22

The star's vast kitchen has plenty of cupboard and work surfaces, as well as a huge island. He has copper pots hanging above head, in a similar fashion to many royal kitchens.

gordon-tana-ramsay-home-kitchen-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
13/22

Their beautifully decorated dining area features a swish glass floor, a stunning skylight and a statement table for the family to dine on.

james-martin-kitchen-decorated
Photo: © Instagram
14/22

James Martin

Chef James Martin lives with his girlfriend Louise Davies in the countryside, and we've seen lots of his gorgeous home during lockdown when he has broadcasted from various parts of it.

James' iconic wall clock is always on show when he films This Morning demonstrations from his home. The chef's kitchen has a large stainless steel topped island with two induction hobs, and plenty of space for food preparation.

GALLERY: Check out more photographs from James Martin's impressive home

james-martin-outdoor-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
15/22

As well as having a state-of-the-art kitchen inside his home, the celebrity chef also has an impressive outdoor cooking space with a wood-burning pizza oven.

6-james-martin-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
16/22

To say the garden at the star's home is huge would be an understatement – it is vast! It is a total dream with a greenhouse, expansive lawns and idyllic countryside views.

nigella-lawson-home-kitchen-pic
Photo: © Instagram
17/22

Nigella Lawson

Nigella Lawson lives in a £5million mews home in London with her two children Cosima and Bruna, and the Simply Nigella star occasionally gives fans a look inside her house.

The celebrity chef's kitchen is not only the perfect place for creating delicious meals, but there's a tasting table too, as she has positioned a small dining table with Perspex chairs in the space. Nigella also has a central centre island, an induction hob, as well as a double-door fridge at one side, and a fuchsia pink sink unit.

nigella-lawson-christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
18/22

At Christmas time, fans were treated to a look inside of the star's living space. They could see her meticulously organised bookcase, filled with an array of reading material. Above the books, she has used the storage unit to display her finest casserole dishes.

nigella-garden
Photo: © Instagram
19/22

The gorgeous garden seems to be one of Nigella's favourite places, judging on how much she photographs it. It features a romantic pergola adorned with fairy lights and a twee Bistro table for alfresco dining.

GALLERY: Mind-blowing celebrity gardens to fall in love with

tom-kerridge-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
20/22

Tom Kerridge

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge currently lives in Marlow with his wife Beth Cullen and their son Acey. This gorgeous home has the very same charm as his countryside pubs, as it is filled with traditional wood and inviting features.

MORE: Tom Kerridge looks unrecognisable in his wedding photos

In an Instagram photograph, Tom allowed fans to see inside his living room. Behind the chef is a large flatscreen television mounted on the wall as well as a mantelpiece in the form of a wooden beam. The bookcase fits perfectly with the pared-back aesthetic of the house and is brimming with lots of great reads.

tom-kerridge-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
21/22

The star's kitchen has rustic wooden cupboards and drawers, grey stone flooring and chic grey worktops. The family's kitchen utensils are also grey and silver – in keeping with the muted colour palette.

tom-kerridge-garden
Photo: © Instagram
22/22

While whipping up a dalgona coffee, Tom showed off the outdoor space at his Marlow family home. As well as a paved area, the chef has a large lawn which has a wooden fence around its perimeter. A trampoline is the garden's only real feature – and we're sure his son Acey enjoys it very much!

