12 incredible celebrity home offices you'll want to work in

From Piers Morgan to Victoria Beckham...

12 incredible celebrity home offices you'll want to work in
12 incredible celebrity home offices you'll want to work in

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's £11million home to raise second baby revealed
Bridie Wilkins
The home office has become a must-have feature in the times we are living in, and these celebrities all have work-from-home spaces that are guaranteed to inspire you. From Gok Wan's immaculately styled office to Eamonn Holmes' "man cave" workspace, check them out…

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Though Jen and Brad have now sold their marital home, photos of where they once lived show what might be the most impressive home office of the lot. It features white hardwood flooring, a large sheepskin rug, Perspex egg chairs, a flatscreen TV and a huge desk overlooking the room.

Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain host Piers is the lucky owner of a very large office complete with wooden desk and table and chairs. He has his laptop set up next to a printer and overlooking the garden.

Joanna Lumley

When partaking in an interview for Good Morning Britain, Joanna Lumley sat in her home office. The space, which is adorned with paintings and filled with ornaments, also has piles of books indicating it is where she likes to come to read. It is painted in a muted shade of yellow and has a clashing bright teal cabinet.

Gok Wan

This Morning's fashion guru Gok has a beautiful house in London that he often showcases online, and his home office is just as fabulous as we had expected. The star has a vintage-style wooden desk and three pairs of antlers have been mounted on the wall, alongside plenty of artwork. And did we mention the gorgeous fireplace?

Victoria Beckham

Needless to say, Victoria Beckham's home office is every bit as chic as her; the walls are jet black and feature large bookshelves, while she has a large orange leather chair. Another image revealed a glass table with a glass vase holding cream flowers and, naturally, a Victoria Beckham candle.

Kourtney Kardashian

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney called upon interiors designer Martyn Bullard to create her workspace. It features vintage rattan chairs, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. There are also film-inspired photographs and prints lining one wall.   

Eamonn Holmes

Presenter Eamonn Holmes gave a glimpse inside his home office, also known as his "man cave," when showing off his cardboard cut-out of his wife Ruth Langsford. Eamonn has decorated the room with football memorabilia and uses this space for virtual meetings.

Calvin Harris

Artist Calvin Harris sold his Hollywood home in January, but its office was certainly worth a mention. It features a wrap-around white desk with a neutral colour scheme, minimal wall art and a black leather chair. 

Fearne Cotton

Fearne's home office focuses on colour with bright millennial pink walls and motivational art pieces. There is also lots of natural light, and house plants which studies show can improve concentration and memory.

Penny Lancaster

Loose Women panellist Penny Lancaster lives with her husband Rod Stewart and their two sons in Essex, and her home office features a large bay window that lets in plenty of natural light and a muted beige colour scheme.

Andrea McClean

Loose Women presenter Andrea's home office features a monochrome colour scheme with a large white desk and a selection of black and white prints around the room. Andrea also has a large black desk chair which we imagine she could adjust accordingly.

Zoella

Vlogger Zoella previously shared a look at her home office featuring a retro theme with a large wooden cabinet, vintage record player and a copper telephone. There's also a geometric print rug and a large plant and cactus.

