Claudia Winkleman's home with husband Kris is so surprising - see inside

Claudia Winkleman keeps her personal life with her husband Kris Thykier and their three children out of the public eye as much as possible, but she has occasionally given fans a peek inside their incredible family home on social media. The Celebrity Best Home Cook host lives in a Grade II-listed townhouse near Marble Arch, where she is said to count former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie among her neighbours.
The central London location also has its perks for Claudia, who once told the Evening Standard: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi." As for interiors, Claudia has opted for muted colour schemes and pared-back furniture, in contrast to her bold fashion sense whereby she often rocks sequins, animal print and bright colours. Keep reading to check out where Claudia lives…
