Claudia Winkleman's home with husband Kris is so surprising - see inside

Celebrity Best Home Cook host Claudia lives with her husband Kris Thykier and their children

Photo: © Getty Images
Claudia Winkleman keeps her personal life with her husband Kris Thykier and their three children out of the public eye as much as possible, but she has occasionally given fans a peek inside their incredible family home on social media. The Celebrity Best Home Cook host lives in a Grade II-listed townhouse near Marble Arch, where she is said to count former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie among her neighbours.

The central London location also has its perks for Claudia, who once told the Evening Standard: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi." As for interiors, Claudia has opted for muted colour schemes and pared-back furniture, in contrast to her bold fashion sense whereby she often rocks sequins, animal print and bright colours. Keep reading to check out where Claudia lives… 

In August, Claudia filmed from her dining room, featuring white and red striped seating, a wooden dining table and a large house plant positioned in front of a bay window.

Photo: © Instagram
Claudia gave fans a peek inside her pristine bathroom while filming an interview with makeup artist Sali Hughes in summer 2017. Speaking while sat in her white bathtub, the interview offered a look at her marble panelled walls and flooring, with black-and-white framed family photos hung on the walls.

The bathroom has a sleek white vanity unit, while the shower appears to be in a separate wet room with white subway tiles on the walls.

Photo: YouTube

Photo: © Instagram
One room in the Grade II-listed townhouse has painted wooden panelling on the walls. This photo - shared to celebrate Claudia's son Jake's birthday - also revealed that Claudia has hung a selection of abstract artwork around the room.

Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen appears spacious, with a wooden island unit - the perfect spot for preparing a Sunday roast. The room has plain white walls and wooden flooring which leads throughout the downstairs of the house and into the hallway.

Photo: © Instagram
The staircase features stripped back white wooden stairs, with a strip of beige textured carpet running down the middle.

