﻿
18 Photos | Homes

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED

The TV presenter usually divides his time between two properties

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
You're reading

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED

1/18
Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cradle Archie and baby bump in new adorable pic
Chloe Best
GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
1/18

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan owns two homes in the UK: a property in West London, and a holiday home in the sleepy East Sussex village of Newick. He shares them with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise, and often shares photos of both on Instagram. From gigantic gardens to endless bedrooms, they are bigger than we ever imagined. Take a look inside...

Piers Morgan's London home

Piers is seen here outside their London residence, a Georgian townhouse with a white frontage and trees outside next to the wrought iron gates. Scroll through the gallery to see more…

SEE: Inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' epic houses

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
2/18

Piers' London townhouse has a balcony with outdoor seating at the back of one sitting room. The broadcaster has floor-length curtains hanging in front of the doors, and striped upholstered chairs in the room.

SEE: Piers Morgan's £4.2million Hollywood home is the dream

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
3/18

Piers shared a peek inside his dining room as he enjoyed a meal and red wine at home. The room has cream walls and red and cream patterned curtains at the windows, with everything from candles to a radio sat on the windowsills.

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
4/18

Piers celebrated VE Day at home in London, and posted a photo showing his living room, which has fitted bookshelves, lots of family photos and ornaments on display, and a pale green armchair.

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
5/18

The living room also has cream sofas covered with a purple blanket, and this huge teddy bought for daughter Elise by her big brothers. 

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
6/18

In another corner of the room, Piers has his TV positioned on a chrome TV unit, with more shelving displaying DVDs behind it and a bay window to the side. Here it looks tidy, but Piers has surprised fans after posting his messy living room online.

GALLERY: Inside more celebrity living rooms

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
7/18

A photo of his daughter holding his "corona bunker reserves" revealed a new view of his living space featuring cream walls and wooden floors. There's also a large red arm chair and a painting of Fred Astaire. 

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
8/18

The Good Morning Britain presenter also shared a close-up of his portrait of Fred Astaire, which he found in a flea market.

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
9/18

Piers' Morgan's Newick home

Piers also owns a property in Newick, East Sussex, which looks stunning with a gravel driveway and white frontage that has ivy climbing up the walls and over the doors.

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
10/18

The kitchen has cream cabinets and wooden worktops, with dark green tiles on the walls, creating a country aesthetic.

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
11/18

Piers has set up his own home office at his home in Newick, complete with desk, laptop, printer and a TV for him to monitor the news. 

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
12/18

Piers has a piece of wall art in his home that reads: "I can only please one person per day… Today's not your day, and tomorrow doesn't look good either." Other items he has on display include family photos and a calendar.

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
13/18

Piers' garden at his Newick home could be mistaken for a park! He described the space as "like Watership Down" with a photo showing how the sprawling lawn was being explored by several rabbits.

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
14/18

During the pandemic, Piers and his family enjoyed a movie night in the garden with a huge blow up screen.

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
15/18

Another photo of his garden at the Newick home showed a gravel area with outdoor seating.

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
16/18

The country home also appears to have its own swimming pool, complete with an al fresco dining table and seating alongside it.

MORE: The most incredible celebrity swimming pools

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
17/18

The former newspaper editor gave a look inside his country living room on Instagram, showing his cream sofas, with floral cushions and curtains. Piers has family photos and artwork on display, as well as a decorative lamp on a wooden coffee table.

GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED
Photo: © Instagram
18/18

The dining room is set up here for a party, with a table in front of the window lined with bottles and decanters of wine, and a tray full of glasses. It overlooks the picturesque gardens, with a sprawling lawn and trees.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.