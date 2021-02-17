GMB's Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan owns two homes in the UK: a property in West London, and a holiday home in the sleepy East Sussex village of Newick. He shares them with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise, and often shares photos of both on Instagram. From gigantic gardens to endless bedrooms, they are bigger than we ever imagined. Take a look inside...
Piers Morgan's London home
Piers is seen here outside their London residence, a Georgian townhouse with a white frontage and trees outside next to the wrought iron gates. Scroll through the gallery to see more…
