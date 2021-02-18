﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Inside the lavish homes of Little Mix stars Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade

Chloe Best
As Little Mix continues without bandmate Jesy Nelson, who has dropped major hints about new music, 2021 is unprecedented for them in more ways than one. The hit singers have the most unbelievable homes, from Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's newly decorated house to Leigh-Anne Pinnock's amazing pad with her fiancé Andre Grey. Meanwhile, Jesy shows off her flawless interiors in her Instagram photos and Jade Thirlwall's £1million apartment is rather impressive – take a look…

Jade Thirlwall

Jade lives in a £1million apartment in London, which features a modern open-plan living area and kitchen with grey sofas and a white fitted kitchen, as seen here in one of her Instagram posts.

Jade gave Capital FM DJs Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay a tour of her home during an interview, showing how she has several Little Mix plaques and albums hanging on the wall in her hallway.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne moved in with Andre Gray in 2018, and their house looks truly impressive, judging by the rare snaps shared by the singer on Instagram. The huge hallway has a curved staircase at the centre, and is painted in a pale grey hue with stone flooring, with a black grand piano positioned under the stairs.

At Christmas, Leigh-Anne and Andre decorated the space to stunning effect with lit-up garlands strung along the bannister and a beautifully-trimmed tree at the bottom of the stairs.

Leigh-Anne's beautiful garden was the setting for Andre's romantic proposal on their fourth anniversary in May. The footballer hung a canopy of fairy lights on their lawn with rattan sofas for himself and Leigh-Anne to sit on, and the back of their huge house was visible in the background.

The living room has a large grey sofa covered with knitted throws and cushions, and positioned towards a built-in media unit with black wooden cabinets and open shelving, where candles, framed photos and several of Leigh-Anne’s awards are on display.

Jesy Nelson

Jesy's beautiful house featured prominently in her documentary, Odd One Out, and often serves as the backdrop for her outfit posts and selfies. The kitchen is spacious with stone tiled flooring and cream wooden cabinets offset with dark glossy worktops. A stainless steel Rangemaster oven – which costs around £1,700 – sits at the heart of the kitchen, while shutter blinds hang at the windows.

Jesy’s kitchen is spacious and open plan with white wooden cabinets and hardwood flooring. Spotlights are integrated in the ceiling, while the singer also has a huge black free-standing lamp on the floor.

The Woman Like Me singer’s dining room features a long wooden dining table with matching benches for entertaining. Jesy has placed sheepskin throws over the benches for a cosy touch, while an ornate chandelier hangs overhead. But the piece de resistance is Jesy’s BRIT Award, which she proudly has on display.

What appears to be Jesy’s living room has a grey colour scheme, with a modern built-in fireplace surrounded by plants on either side. The perfect backdrop for her #OOTD don’t you think?

Perrie Edwards

Perrie lives with her long-term boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in Surrey. The couple’s living room has a velvet button-back sofa with a matching foot stool, and a unique hanging chair in the corner. The room has bi-folding glass doors that lead out to the garden.

In a recent Instagram post, Perrie showed off an interior transformation at her stunning home. She captured their gorgeous hallway, revealing its high-shine cream flooring, built-in fish tank and elegant armchair. The image also offered a glimpse of the living room, which follows the same muted colour scheme, and appears to be furnished with an L-shaped sofa and metallic floor-length curtains.

Perrie and Alex's fans were seriously impressed by the décor. One wrote: "Omg love this!" while another said: "Unreal! Please can you come and do my house?"

Perrie's garden features a huge patio area with a large rattan sofa and table with a fire pit positioned directly outside a set of double doors from her living room.

The couple’s staircase features a modern white design with strip lighting under each stair, and the couple have positioned a candle-lit lantern as a decorative touch at the bottom.

