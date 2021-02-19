﻿
Married At First Sight's Cyrell Paule's epic Sydney home with boyfriend Eden Dally – photos

Cyrell now has a child with Love Island star Eden Dally

Rachel Avery
cyrell-paule-home-pool
Photo: © Instagram
The highs and the lows of Married At First Sight Australia are hitting our screens right now, but the show was actually shot down under back in 2018. This means many of the stars are currently living completely different lives, including Cyrell Paule who split with Nic Jovanović and has since had a baby with ex-Love Island contestant Eden Dally.

The couple reportedly met at a party and it wasn't long before the lovebirds moved in together at Eden's house, and they welcomed baby Boston in February 2020.

The stars like to keep their followers up to date with cute baby pictures and often show off parts of their gorgeous home on their Instagram feeds. Take a look around…

Outside, the family have an idyllic swimming pool, surrounded by cream tiles, and this is the perfect place for their little one to enjoy the serene water.

cyrell-paule-garden
Photo: © Instagram
In another photograph, Cyrell revealed more of their exterior space, with a vast expanse of immaculate lawn and a twee white picket fence.

cyrell-paule-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
The family enjoy spending time in their chic lounge, and as well as a comfy grey sofa, they have pristine wooden flooring and a luxurious cream rug for Boston to crawl about on.

eden-dally-house
Photo: © Instagram
In what appears to be the dining room, there is an oversized print of Marilyn Monroe and a decadent pendant light fitting, demonstrating that the couple like to indulge in glamorous décor.

eden-dally-art
Photo: © Instagram
In a different room of the house, while testing out a mattress, the family inadvertently unveiled a very bright piece of art - a rainbow-coloured owl painting hanging on the wall.

eden-dally-nursery
Their son Boston has a beautiful animal-themed nursery which has large wall stickers, a white changing table and a navy bedside lamp.

eden-dally-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Eden allowed his fans to check out the swanky kitchen while mixing a protein shake one day, and the modern space is seriously impressive. They have a cool marble splashback, white glossy kitchen cupboards, and a stainless-steel extractor fan. The cooking area also features an island, ideal to be used a breakfast bar.

