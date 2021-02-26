﻿
Kate Humble's farmhouse with her husband Ludo is full of character

Kate lives on a working farm in Wales

Rachel Avery
Photo: © Instagram
Presenter Kate Humble has travelled all around the UK in the name of work for her show Kate Humble's Coastal Britain, but the Wye Valley in Wales is where she calls home.

The star lives with her husband Ludo Graham, but the pair are not totally alone as the working farm is full of lots of furry and feathered friends.

Their quaint farmhouse is located in the village of Trellech, and it was an obvious choice for Kate after growing up in rural Berkshire and falling in love with the farm next door.

Inside, Kate has an eclectic living area with a statement hedgehog sofa which caught the eye of her fans, with one asking: "You have a hedgehog sofa?," along with a shocked face emoji. The lounge also includes a vintage-style radiator, an antique mirror, and an authentic stone fireplace.

 

Photo: © Instagram
In another photo uploaded to her Instagram feed, Kate could be seen relaxing with one of her beloved pooches on a different sofa in her home. It is made from brown leather and has been elevated with a check throw and a patterned cushion.

Photo: © Instagram
The star gave a glimpse of her bathroom while promoting a book on Instagram, and she has a freestanding tub with stone flooring and wood-clad walls.

Photo: © Instagram
As a keen chef, Kate spends lots of time in her kitchen and she rushed to social media to show off her brand new AGA, in a striking green shade. The cooking space is kept rustic with stone wall features and wooden detailing.

Photo: © Instagram
Despite enjoying country life, the presenter hasn't gone completely off-grid and has revealed her television set to her followers, formed of a wooden stand with a large fluffy rug in front of it.

Kate and Ludo married back in 1992, and they moved to this property in 2007. Kate has set-up a rural skills school on the farm, called Humble by Nature.

