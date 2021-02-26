﻿
Justin Bieber sells chic mansion for $7.9million – see inside

Justin bought the house after marrying model Hailey Baldwin

Rachel Avery
Hitmaker Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey bought a stunning Beverly Hills mansion in 2019, not long after tying the knot, but they have already parted with the property for a whopping $7.955 million!

The real estate sale actually made Justin a loss of $500,000, and he has sold the 1930s house along with all of the furniture inside.

The new owners have bagged themselves an A-list abode with 6,132 square feet of space, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms – plus, there's even a separate chef's kitchen! Take a look around…

Design-wise, the interiors have been kept very neutral throughout, and the main lounge benefits from a super-stylish monochrome theme.

The cosy cinema snug is a feature that's popular with many high-profile homeowners such as The Kardashians and The Beckhams. The room has two grey sofas, draped with throws and a very large plasma screen television set.

The vast bedrooms boast lovely views over the surrounding landscape, and they are decorated with exquisite furnishings.

In keeping with the modern theme, the master bathroom is clad in marble and is home to a giant walk-in shower.

Another highlight of this very special home has to be its private wine cellar which also doubles as a bar – just imagine the parties you could have here!

The kitchen is predominantly wood with luxury marble worktops, and features a breakfast bar island, contemporary pendant lights and crittall patio doors.

Justin's former home has the most impressive outdoor area, with a dreamy pool and outdoor living space complete with fireplace, television and comfy furniture.

The singer is well-known for his statement fashion choices, so it is no surprise that the house has a sizable dressing wardrobe with wooden wardrobes and ample drawers.

For more information, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

