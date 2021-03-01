﻿
18 Photos | Homes

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby

Love Island presenter Laura lives in London

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
You're reading

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby

1/18
Next

Phillip Schofield's incredible home view will leave you speechless
Chloe Best
Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
1/18

While we wait patiently for Love Island UK to announce its return in the summer, we do have Love Island Australia to keep us entertained, but we're all missing our fave sunny host Laura Whitmore. The presenter lives with her husband Iain Stirling, and they are currently expecting their first child together. Since 2018 they have been putting their artistic stamp on a beautiful north London home, and it is oh-so Instagrammable. Take a look around…

MORE: Pregnant Laura Whitmore shares candid bath photo displaying baby bump

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers will be familiar with their living room, which has a large L-shaped sofa and a bright blue velvet snuggle seat in the window. The room has cream walls and wooden flooring, but the bright furniture and accessories including a tripod lamp and wall art ensure it is anything but boring.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
2/18

Their furniture is as bright and fabulous as the couple themselves, and their dog Mick has taken a liking to the mustard pouffe.

READ: Laura and Iain's baby announcement was the cutest thing

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
3/18

Iain and Laura shared a photo when they moved in together in late 2018, showing their removal van filled with furniture ready to fill their beautiful home.

RELATED: Inside the Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
4/18

Laura shared a peek in their kitchen after getting glammed up for the BAFTAs in February, showing how they have displayed mementos of their respective career successes above the cabinets; one of Laura's magazine covers sits in a frame next to one of Iain's comedy tour posters.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
5/18

Beautiful stained glass windows at the entrance of the property lead into the tiled hallway. It's the perfect place for a photo op, just ask Laura!

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
6/18

Each season, Laura transforms her entranceway, decorating the front door to provide a perfect backdrop for photos. We loved this Autumnal creation with sunflowers and rustic leaves!

MORE: Surprising celebrity front door meanings revealed: Stacey Solomon, Mrs Hinch and more

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
7/18

Laura shared a glimpse at the couple's hallway, showing their patterned flooring, white wooden staircase and two-tone walls.

MORE: The grandest celebrity hallways and staircases

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
8/18

The couple have added a touch of colour to their entrance hall by hanging this striking piece of art on the walls. Laura shared that she had bought the painting at an auction a few years ago, and said it was one of the favourite things she owned.

MORE: Most stylish celebrity living rooms – from Stacey Dooley to Rochelle Humes

 

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
9/18

The couple's open-plan living room looks like the perfect to put their feet up. As well as a large bay window, it also has high ceilings and wooden flooring, with a velvet corner sofa and teal snuggle seat positioned in the window.

It is finished off with a chic industrial light fitting and a cosy fire surrounded by a black carved mantelpiece. When the weather gets cold, wooden logs sitting in a basket ready to warm the room.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
10/18

Here's the couple in the kitchen playing around on a skateboard - it looks like fun and games in this home. 

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
11/18

The kitchen has dark flooring and sleek white cabinets, with bi-fold glass doors that lead out to their garden, where a bistro table sits on the patio.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
12/18

Iain and his friends worked to get the garden ready for spring, with the comedian later showing the results on Instagram. They added stepping stones along the lawn leading down to the shed at the bottom of the garden.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
13/18

The couple have a dressing room at the front of their house, which is currently painted all white, with wooden flooring. Laura positioned her dressing table in front of the mirror, but previously confessed she was using garden furniture while she waited for delivery of her new chair.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
14/18

The presenter is clearly a fan of monochrome, matching her outfit to the room's chic black and white theme.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
15/18

The well-lit dressing room is Laura's haven - and her fancy shoe collection has pride of place on the shelves. 

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
16/18

Laura completed her home office with pink peacock print Divine Savages wallpaper adding a splash of colour behind her white corner desk, and a selection of candles and home fragrances on a shelf.

SEE: 12 incredible celebrity home offices you'll want to work in

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
Photo: © Instagram
17/18

"Home sweet home," Iain captioned this shelfie, which shared a glimpse at the couple's book collection and a framed quote from Good Will Hunting alongside an MTV Award and Iain's BAFTA.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby
18/18

Their bathroom is akin to a five-star hotel with a TV over the bath for catching up in the tub. The couple have painted the walls green and there is a statement 'choose love' artwork on the wall.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.