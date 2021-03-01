Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby

While we wait patiently for Love Island UK to announce its return in the summer, we do have Love Island Australia to keep us entertained, but we're all missing our fave sunny host Laura Whitmore. The presenter lives with her husband Iain Stirling, and they are currently expecting their first child together. Since 2018 they have been putting their artistic stamp on a beautiful north London home, and it is oh-so Instagrammable. Take a look around…
MORE: Pregnant Laura Whitmore shares candid bath photo displaying baby bump
Celebrity Gogglebox viewers will be familiar with their living room, which has a large L-shaped sofa and a bright blue velvet snuggle seat in the window. The room has cream walls and wooden flooring, but the bright furniture and accessories including a tripod lamp and wall art ensure it is anything but boring.