﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife

Good Morning Britain host Alex has lived alone through lockdown

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife
You're reading

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife

1/9
Next

Rylan Clark-Neal's monochrome mansion with his husband is house goals - photos
Chloe Best
Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Alex Beresford has been sharing regular glimpses inside his house throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and he even hosted the weather live on Good Morning Britain from his living room. The meteorologist, who recently fell out with Piers Morgan live on air, is currently living alone after breaking up with his wife Natalia just two weeks before the lockdown. And while he admitted to feeling lonely, it appears he has since had plenty of visits from his son Cruz to cheer him up.

Photos shared by Alex on Instagram have offered a peek inside the house and garden, as well as the home gym he has set up in his garage. Alex has put mats down on the floor and has a weights rack and bench, with a selection of kettlebells lined up against the wall.

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife
2/9

To celebrate his 40th birthday, the presenter shared a snap from his living room, revealing a wooden shelving unit and a sofa decorated with IKEA cushions.

WOW: Rylan Clark-Neal's monochrome mansion with his husband is house goals - photos

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife
Photo: © Rex
3/9

Alex shared another glimpse inside his living room during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. The striking painting hanging on the wall overhead really brings the space to life.

RELATED: Inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' houses

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

A muted colour palette can be seen throughout the house, including the hallway, which has pale grey walls and a gallery wall featuring black-and-white framed prints.

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

The kitchen has also been painted grey, with white cabinets and glossy black worktops. An oversized clock hangs on the wall in the background.

GALLERY: Inside Kate Garraway's London home

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife
6/9

The star took to Instagram Stories one day to show off his bedroom and he jokingly asked his fans: "Too many pillows?" As well as the many cushions, Alex's bed has a large grey headboard and a storage trunk at the bottom of it – and the room has been given a stylish finish with pendant lights affixed to the ceiling.

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Another bedroom in his house has cream walls with grey wooden flooring topped with a light rug at the end of the bed. The bed appears to have a velvet frame, with a grey-and-white patterned bedcover, and a full-length mirror hanging on the wall to one side.

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

We got a glimpse inside another bedroom before Alex went on a night out. Like in the rest of the house, it has cream walls, with grey carpets and a floor-to-ceiling window with a pink knitted stool positioned in front, alongside a wooden chest of drawers.

MORE: Peek inside Piers Morgan's two lavish houses

Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

As well as being one of Alex's favourite spots to exercise, the garden also looks like the perfect setting to unwind, with two blue beanbags on the lawn, and a hanging chair next to the patio.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.