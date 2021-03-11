Inside Alex Beresford's stylish house since splitting from wife

Alex Beresford has been sharing regular glimpses inside his house throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and he even hosted the weather live on Good Morning Britain from his living room. The meteorologist, who recently fell out with Piers Morgan live on air, is currently living alone after breaking up with his wife Natalia just two weeks before the lockdown. And while he admitted to feeling lonely, it appears he has since had plenty of visits from his son Cruz to cheer him up.
Photos shared by Alex on Instagram have offered a peek inside the house and garden, as well as the home gym he has set up in his garage. Alex has put mats down on the floor and has a weights rack and bench, with a selection of kettlebells lined up against the wall.