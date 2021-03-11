Jennifer Garner's $14million home since split from Ben Affleck is another world

Jennifer Garner has won over millions of Instagram followers with her down-to-earth posts that often share glimpses of her family life. The 13 Going On 30 actress lives in Los Angeles with her three children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – in a home that they are leasing while Jennifer's dream property is being built in Brentwood Park.
But despite being temporary, she certainly hasn't spared any expense; the house was last sold for $13.86million and includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a double-height foyer, elegant formal living and dining rooms, an office/library, farmhouse-inspired kitchen, a separate family room, a gym with sauna, a billiards/games room, swimming pool and spa, a professional home cinema, and even its own climate-controlled wine cellar and wine tasting room. Take a look through the gallery to see inside...
A recent video (above) shared by Jennifer to promote her Once Upon a Farm children's food range appeared to have been filmed in her son Samuel's bedroom, and showed her sat in front of the toy while surrounded by a huge array of his cuddly toys.