Jennifer Garner's $14million home since split from Ben Affleck is another world

See where the actress lives with her children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Chloe Best
Jennifer Garner has won over millions of Instagram followers with her down-to-earth posts that often share glimpses of her family life. The 13 Going On 30 actress lives in Los Angeles with her three children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – in a home that they are leasing while Jennifer's dream property is being built in Brentwood Park.

But despite being temporary, she certainly hasn't spared any expense; the house was last sold for $13.86million and includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a double-height foyer, elegant formal living and dining rooms, an office/library, farmhouse-inspired kitchen, a separate family room, a gym with sauna, a billiards/games room, swimming pool and spa, a professional home cinema, and even its own climate-controlled wine cellar and wine tasting room. Take a look through the gallery to see inside...

A recent video (above) shared by Jennifer to promote her Once Upon a Farm children's food range appeared to have been filmed in her son Samuel's bedroom, and showed her sat in front of the toy while surrounded by a huge array of his cuddly toys.

The mum-of-three regularly films cooking and baking tutorials from her home on Instagram, offering a look inside her kitchen, which has white wooden cabinets and tiles on the walls, and grey marble worktops. Appliances including a stand mixer sit on the cabinet, along with a selection of glass jars for her baking ingredients.

Jennifer's utility room is huge and surprisingly chaotic, with piles of laundry waiting to be folded on an island unit, two washing machines and dryers, fitted cabinets and wall shelving.

The 48-year-old has used a label maker to create amusing labels for herbs and spices, which are stored in glass jars on the kitchen counter.

We got a look at another room in Jennifer's house when she recorded a video of herself reading a children's book, showing her comfy cream sofa topped with blue cushions, and open shelving in the background where she has a selection of books, framed photos, awards and ornaments on display.

The bathroom, meanwhile, has grey marble-effect tiles in the shower, with built-in shelving to store toiletries, and a matte gold shower head.

Jennifer posed on her front doorstep as she celebrated Halloween, showing how she had decorated the space with fake cobwebs and pumpkins. She has two matching blue large vases on either side of the door filled with branches, and a wall light on one side.

The entrance is lined with tall hedges for privacy, with a white gate and pathway across the lawn.

