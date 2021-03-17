Andy Murray's private Surrey mansion to raise four children – see inside

Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim shocked the world when they announced the birth of their fourth child, reinstating the fact that the family are notoriously private, and they live a quiet life in Surrey. However, the tennis pro has been opening up more during the coronavirus lockdown, and showing off unseen parts of his fabulous home.
The tennis champion typically spends much of the year training and travelling for tournaments around the world, but has been given the opportunity to spend more time at home than ever since the events have been dialled back. And now with the new baby here, we are sure Andy is pleased to be settled in the UK.
While the family already live in a £5million mansion, they are planning to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction. Sat on a 28-acre estate, it will also have a huge garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars. Take a look through the gallery to see where he currently lives…