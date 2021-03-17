﻿
Andy Murray's private Surrey mansion to raise four children – see inside

The Wimbledon champion lives with his with Kim Sears

Chloe Best
Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim shocked the world when they announced the birth of their fourth child, reinstating the fact that the family are notoriously private, and they live a quiet life in Surrey. However, the tennis pro has been opening up more during the coronavirus lockdown, and showing off unseen parts of his fabulous home.

READ: Andy Murray welcomes fourth child with wife Kim after secret lockdown pregnancy

The tennis champion typically spends much of the year training and travelling for tournaments around the world, but has been given the opportunity to spend more time at home than ever since the events have been dialled back. And now with the new baby here, we are sure Andy is pleased to be settled in the UK.

While the family already live in a £5million mansion, they are planning to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction. Sat on a 28-acre estate, it will also have a huge garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars. Take a look through the gallery to see where he currently lives…

Fans got a peek inside Kim and Andy's open plan kitchen and dining room when he celebrated his birthday in May. His Instagram photo showed their white glossy cabinets with dark wooden surround, breakfast bar with fruit bowl on top, and wooden dining table that is lined by metal dining chairs.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's Italian home is better than any hotel

WATCH: Andy Murray embarks on tennis challenge with wife Kim

During the lockdown, Sir Andy won the Mutua Madrid Open online in 2020. The dad-of-four said he was going to celebrate with a huge bottle of champagne as he sat in the family dining room. Andy sat on a black metal chair at their light wooden dining table, with a tree in the background positioned between two glass doors that lead out to the garden.

MORE: Gorgeous celebrity dining rooms you'll want to recreate

Andy and Kim joined the Guide Dog Charity's virtual tea party with their pet dogs, Maggie May and Rusty, while sat on their patio. The terrace has been furnished with a circular wooden table and chairs, with a cream parrot print parasol to shield them from the sun.

Kim was not impressed when Andy used their garden furniture to support his weights during an outdoor workout. The tennis player stood in between two rattan sun loungers, and used the cream cushions to rest his weights on between sets.

LOOK: Surprising celeb home workout spaces revealed: Davina McCall, Janette Manrara, Vogue Williams, more

Andy and Kim's spacious garden was seen in full in another amusing Instagram post, in which he revealed his daughters had asked him to "put on your skirt". The doting dad willingly posed outdoors while wearing his kilt and a crown, showing their pristine and private lawn behind him.

The entrance to their house features a long winding driveway surrounded by trees and hedges, where he has been enjoying playing tennis during his time at home.

Fans got a peek inside Andy's house as they celebrated the New Year in 2019, with the post appearing to show him reclining on their bed, which has a grey studded headboard.

MORE: Serena Williams' new home is a world of fun - and sister Venus designed it

The couple has a pale grey sofa, where Andy cuddled up with his daughters' Disney toys – including Minnie and Mickey Mouse – when he was injured.

