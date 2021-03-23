﻿
Inside Loose Women's Linda Robson's ultra-modern home with husband Mark

Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
Linda Robson might spend a lot of time at the Loose Women studio, but she also has a beautiful home in Islington, London, where she lives with her husband, Mark Dunford. Take a tour...

The Loose Women star shared a peek inside her living room as she got ready for the National Television Awards in January 2020, showing how she has kept the décor simple with white walls and wooden flooring, using her deep blue velvet sofa and patterned cushions to add a splash of colour. Personal mementos are on display throughout Linda's home, with two floating shelves filled with framed photos, ornaments and candles. 

Photo: © Instagram
Linda's lounge has a wall-mounted television with a glass media unit below she has also lined with a selection of framed family photos and colourful flowers. She has a sleek wall light that ties in with the white colour scheme.

Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen-diner has the same monochrome colour palette, with glossy white cabinets and an American-style double fridge-freezer. She has a wooden dining table with seating for four, and a high chair on hand for when she takes on grandmother duties.

Photo: © Instagram
Purple splashbacks add a pop of colour to Linda's kitchen, along with accessories such as a red bread bin and colourful cutlery.

Photo: © Instagram
Behind the dining table there is a ledge that provides extra space for Linda to display some of her favourite photos, a luxury Neom candle, and a framed photo from the Loose Women's Body Stories campaign.

Photo: © Instagram
Linda has added further decorative touches with a candle in a glass cloche, and wooden branches adorned with a selection of heart and star-shaped decorations.

