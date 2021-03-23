Inside Loose Women's Linda Robson's ultra-modern home with husband Mark

Linda Robson might spend a lot of time at the Loose Women studio, but she also has a beautiful home in Islington, London, where she lives with her husband, Mark Dunford. Take a tour...
The Loose Women star shared a peek inside her living room as she got ready for the National Television Awards in January 2020, showing how she has kept the décor simple with white walls and wooden flooring, using her deep blue velvet sofa and patterned cushions to add a splash of colour. Personal mementos are on display throughout Linda's home, with two floating shelves filled with framed photos, ornaments and candles.
SEE: Inside the most stunning homes of the Loose Women presenters