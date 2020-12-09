﻿
Stacey Dooley's former home is an Instagrammer's dream – see inside

Celebrity Bake Off star Stacey lives with her boyfriend, Strictly star Kevin Clifton

Photo: © Instagram
Stacey Dooley bought a new house in 2020, where she lives with her boyfriend and former Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton, but they previously lived in a flat in London. The idyllic home had been carefully curated to give an effortlessly chic feel – and fans were totally obsessed.

From minimalist accessories to expensive furniture, take a look around her former Scandi-chic home…

The living room looks super-cosy and stylish, no wonder Stacey said: "I love being at home." 

Her very chic living space is a mix of eclectic styles. It featured an ornate fireplace which the presenter styled up with a modern circular mirror, multiple candles and a vase brimming with pampas grass and dried flowers.

Stacey had an open-plan kitchen and living area with a grey breakfast bar. In the corner, she kept a long mirror in a black frame, and an armchair furnished with a sheepskin rug. There were also various vases of flowers on the side.

Photo: © Instagram
Pendant lights hang overhead at the breakfast bar, while Stacey had built-in shelving with artwork and ornaments.

Photo: © Instagram
Stacey revealed she was sleeping on a mattress on the floor while she made the home her own after moving in. "Watches Marie Kondo once…" she jokingly captioned this photo, which showed her mattress on the floor in the middle of the room, which is empty other than a vase of flowers.

Photo: © Instagram
Lucky Stacey received a generous housewarming gift when she moved into the home in November 2019, a chic black velvet sofa from Heal's, which ties in perfectly with the minimal aesthetic of her living room. She showed how it had been positioned against one wall, with a black glossy table adorned with fashion magazines and candles in front of it.

Stacey had a vase of pink peonies on a glossy black side table in the living room, as well as a vase of tall beige pampas grass.

Photo: © Twitter
Just as Stacey moved in she showed off her new home purchases. "I'm gonna sort the flat out this month. I'm gonna show you before and after because, I'm sure this is as interesting for you, as it is for me," she wrote.

Photo: © Instagram
Stacey showed the after result of this cosy corner on Instagram, showing how the dark rug has been replaced with a white sheepskin one, and the house plant swapped for a vase of pampas grass.

Photo: © Instagram
These paintings, which were in the bedroom of Stacey's former apartment, were kept on the floor until Stacey was ready to hang them on the wall. 

Fans got a glimpse into Stacey's kitchen cupboards when she uploaded a snap of her mugs and glassware. As expected, the pieces are just as effortlessly cool as the décor around her abode.

