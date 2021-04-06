﻿
15 Photos | Homes

15 celebrities with epic outdoor living rooms: Mrs Hinch, Kylie Jenner, Christine Lampard and more

1/15
Stacey Solomon's best house cleaning & storage products
Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
1/15

With coronavirus restrictions easing and socialising permitted in outdoor areas, having an outdoor living space has become more important than ever – and these celebrities are one step ahead of the game! From Ruth Langsford's chic outdoor sofas through to Mrs Hinch's Instagrammable pergola – here are the very best outdoor rooms to leave you feeling inspired…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The terrace at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Los Angeles mansion has been transformed into a dreamy outdoor living room, with an enormous sofa lined with cushions to snuggle up on next to their swimming pool.

2/15

Mrs Hinch

During the UK lockdown, Mrs Hinch transformed her garden and now has the most incredible outdoor relaxation area with wooden decking, plants, furniture and a hanging swing seat. She accompanied the image with the caption: "Project pergola complete guys. I hope you love it! I feel like we have a 2nd Hinch home out here."

3/15

Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford captured husband Eamonn Holmes relaxing al fresco on her incredible garden furniture. The grey sofas got a lot of attention on Instagram with many people commenting to say how much they love them.

4/15

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara has been sharing incredible images from the gardens at her $26million (£18.7million approx.) Beverly Hills estate, displaying her luxurious greenery, outdoor furniture, lighting and ample space to run and play. She uses the al fresco seating area to entertain guests.

Photo: © Instagram
5/15

Patsy Palmer

Former EastEnders actress can take advantage of the stunning ocean views from her Malibu home from this outdoor living room on her terrace, which features a large grey sofa, a geometric patterned rug and table with fire pit.

Photo: © Instagram
6/15

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

Strictly couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have transformed the rooftop of their London home into a great extension of their indoor space, with a rattan sofa, bean bags and hanging egg chair with views across the city.

Photo: © Instagram
7/15

Vicky Pattison

Proving you don't need a huge outdoor space to create your very own al fresco living area, Vicky Pattison transformed the balcony of her apartment with a sofa and chairs, a geometric print rug and a string of lights across the railing, which she has called her very own "secret garden in the sky".

Photo: © Instagram
8/15

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's new Holmby Hills estate has several al fresco seating areas on either side of the swimming pool, including this cosy covered living room, which has grey cushioned sofas where she can relax in the shade.

Photo: © Instagram
9/15

Andrea McLean

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has previously said that the porch outside her Surrey home is her favourite place in the world, and we can see why! The huge outdoor space has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden, making it the ideal place to relax.

Photo: © Instagram
10/15

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge created a fabulous outdoor living room for her children Parker and Carter during the coronavirus lockdown, with blue cushioned sofas, a parasol trimmed with fairy lights, and a log burning fire where they made s'mores together.

Photo: © Instagram
11/15

Kendall Jenner

We can't help but feel envious after seeing Kendall Jenner's outdoor seating area, with a bank of sofas positioned next to a fire pit and looking across to her swimming pool, which has bright pink under-lighting.

12/15

Jennifer Lawrence

Who wouldn't love this outdoor living room at Jennifer Lawrence's New York penthouse? The amazing space has a wall-mounted television, fireplace and sofa looking out over the Hudson River.

Photos: Compass Realty

13/15

Kelly Clarkson

As well as having an enormous indoor living room and entertaining area, Kelly Clarkson's California mansion also has a second outdoor living room, which is covered and features a large L-shaped sofa, a television and a fireplace.

Photo: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Photo: © Instagram
14/15

Christine Lampard

With cushioned rattan sofas and a matching coffee table, Frank and Christine Lampard can enjoy the summer weather in comfort on the patio of their London mansion, where they also have a huge gas BBQ set up.

Photo: © Instagram
15/15

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have created a relaxing space to spend summer evenings after investing a grey cushioned corner sofa and huge coffee table with a fire pit at the centre. The perfect spot for romantic date nights at home.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

