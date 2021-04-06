15 celebrities with epic outdoor living rooms: Mrs Hinch, Kylie Jenner, Christine Lampard and more

With coronavirus restrictions easing and socialising permitted in outdoor areas, having an outdoor living space has become more important than ever – and these celebrities are one step ahead of the game! From Ruth Langsford's chic outdoor sofas through to Mrs Hinch's Instagrammable pergola – here are the very best outdoor rooms to leave you feeling inspired…
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
The terrace at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Los Angeles mansion has been transformed into a dreamy outdoor living room, with an enormous sofa lined with cushions to snuggle up on next to their swimming pool.
