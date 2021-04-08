﻿
9 Photos | Homes

See Jasmine Harman's stylish family home and its vegan interiors

A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine lives with her husband Jon and her two children

11 best garden mirrors to jazz up your outdoor space
Rachel Avery
Photo: © Instagram
When she's not finding people their dream homes on A Place In The Sun, Jasmine Harman has her own 1830s home to enjoy with her husband Jon and two children, Albion and Joy. From her vegan living room to her stunning bedroom, take a look around…

Photo: © Instagram
Jasmine Harman's kitchen

The presenter has showcased her cooking space on social media, revealing that she has pale kitchen cupboards, chic white stone worktops and a blue island.

Her kitchen sides are filled with cooking utensils and plants, giving it a very homely feel – and we adore the blue and white patterned tiles!

Photo: © Custom
Jasmine Harman's living room

Jasmine enlisted the help of designers My Bespoke Room when she wanted her living room décor to be vegan, in line with her lifestyle. To show off her cruelty-free room, Jasmine shared a post on Instagram where she sat proudly on her Chesterfield-style sofa in her gorgeous new surroundings.

Photo: © Custom
The makeover meant avoiding feather-filled cushions, bee's wax furniture and wool items when styling up her space. Jasmine chose a synthetic carpet and used memory foam cushions.

WATCH: Jasmine shows off a second living space inside her stunning home

An Instagram Stories clip revealed a second living space in Jasmine's home. The star stood in a light and airy room with a dark-framed bay window behind her. The living area has a green velour chair dressed with a leaf printed throw, an abundance of plants, a vintage trunk, and a framed photograph of Jasmine's beloved pooch, Shadow, who passed away in 2014.

Eagled-eyed followers will be able to spot a rainbow picture stuck up in the window, in honour of the NHS, undoubtedly created by one of her children amid the pandemic.

Photo: © Instagram
Jasmine Harman's children's playroom

In a room which appears to be dedicated to the children, Jasmine has a lime green sofa, nature-themed wallpaper, and stylish wooden flooring. The space has plenty of toys such as a drumkit and playmat and there are bright paintings on the wall.

Photo: © Instagram
Jasmine Harman's bedroom

When Jasmine uploaded a smiley selfie to her Instagram feed, she inadvertently unveiled her beautifully decorated bedroom. The space has modern white fitted wardrobes, a bed with a grey headboard, and elegant floral wallpaper in a duck egg blue hue. The bed has been dressed with Oxford pillowcases and white sheets.

Photo: © Instagram
In a different room, which could be another bedroom, Jasmine has rustic shutter-style wardrobes. She posed alongside her daughter revealing the white wardrobes and chic wooden flooring.

