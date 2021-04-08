﻿
Vanessa Feltz's lavish £3.5million home where fiancé has separate bedroom

Vanessa and her fiancé Ben Ofoedu live in London

Vanessa Feltz's lavish £3.5million home where fiancé has separate bedroom
Vanessa Feltz's lavish £3.5million home where fiancé has separate bedroom

Vanessa Feltz's lavish £3.5million home where fiancé has separate bedroom
Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family contestant Vanessa Feltz and her fiancé Ben Ofoedu live in London in a Gothic-style £3.5million property, and inside it is an emporium of wonder.

BBC Radio presenter Vanessa has shown off her abode during This Morning interviews, and while she doesn't have her own Instagram account, Ben often shares a look inside the property.

From her eccentric London-themed kitchen through to her decadent private bedroom, take a look around…

Vanessa Feltz's lavish £3.5million home where fiancé has separate bedroom
Vanessa Feltz's living room

One of the more traditional spaces within the presenter's home, she has a large in-built shelving unit which is filled with books. There is also a luxury arched mirror on the wall and the couple are pictured sitting on a white leather sofa.

Vanessa Feltz's dining room

During an Instagram video, fans got to see inside Vanessa’s dining room as fiancé Ben Ofoedu filmed a sweet clip prior to a lavish dinner party.

The tablescape featured four oversized floral centrepieces as well as candelabras with flickering candles to add to the atmosphere. The table was surrounded by ghost chairs, and behind Vanessa, the room’s bold floral wallpaper was clear as well as a luxury chaise longue – a further indicator of the presenter's eclectic style.

Vanessa Feltz's lavish £3.5million home where fiancé has separate bedroom
Vanessa Feltz's kitchen

Another post by Ben of Vanessa's home revealed her kitchen. Her vibrant cooking space is painted in fuchsia pink and has the London skyline on the walls, complete with Big Ben, the Tower of London and the London Eye.

Vanessa Feltz's lavish £3.5million home where fiancé has separate bedroom
The room also has cream appliances to match the cupboards, and a circular glass table with glass dining chairs for guests.

Vanessa Feltz's lavish £3.5million home where fiancé has separate bedroom
Vanessa Feltz's bedroom

Vanessa tuned in for a This Morning segment from her bedroom one day, and revealed an extremely regal bed frame. It features a luxury gilded frame with a curved headboard and a French cane body, and Vanessa has dressed it with simple white linen.

Vanessa Feltz's lavish £3.5million home where fiancé has separate bedroom
The room also features Marilyn Monroe bedside cabinets and a quirky column statue with an urn on top of it.

In a Loose Women interview, the star revealed that her and her fiancé Ben have separate rooms at her home, and they stay in them five nights a week. For her it is about adding "mystique" to the relationship, but she did admit that Ben has "visiting rights, anytime".

