Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' family home is a riot of colour

The couple have a fancy home in Chelsea

10 of the best hot tubs for your garden, say hello to total relaxation
Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews live in London with their two children, Theodore and Gigi Margaux. Their vibrant home has been showcased on Instagram, and it is a world of fun! The couple also have a property in Ireland, but their main residence in the UK capital boasts a spacious open-plan living area, large terrace and a lot of incredible artwork. Keep reading to see inside the couple's stylish London home…

LOOK: Vogue Williams divides fans over children's new bedrooms

Their living room has a large, built-in sideboard along one wall, providing the family lots of storage space. Upon another wall, Vogue and Spencer have hung bright works of art which completely transform the space.

In their living room, the couple own a large grey corner-sofa sure to fit the whole family, which is accessorised with contrasting light coloured pillows. However, the real showstopper in the couple's living area is most definitely the large diamante-encrusted mirror that takes centre stage.

To match the shine of their mirror centrepiece there is also a large collection of photographs in matching mirrored frames which, from what we can see, are all photos of their nearest and dearest - and these frames are also resting on a glistening mirrored side table, talk about coordination! 

Photo: © Instagram
Spencer previously said the sitting room/kitchen is their favourite room in the house, and it's easy to see why.

The room has an open plan layout that makes it ideal for entertaining, and will offer plenty of their newborn baby girl's toys. The room has wooden flooring, with a seating area that includes a large grey sofa, separate armchairs and glass coffee table, with pieces of artwork hanging on the walls.

Photo: © Instagram
The couple have updated the décor in their living room to incorporate three vintage motorbike and car posters. The red, yellow, and blue posters add a pop of colour to the room, as does the red plant pot and cactus that sit on a side table next to the sofas.

SEE: Surprising celeb home workout spaces revealed: Davina McCall, Janette Manrara, Vogue Williams, more

Photo: © Instagram
This looks like the perfect spot for Vogue and Spencer to relax with the children! A fluffy throw, vase of colourful blooms and patterned jungle-themed cushion add the finishing touches.

Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has a modern monochrome aesthetic with white cabinets and black worktops and splashbacks. Vogue and Spencer have added some colour with a sweet drawing by their son Theodore, which hangs on the fridge.

RELATED: Inside more stylish celebrity kitchens

Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has a 16-seater dining table – ideal for hosting parties for Spencer's former Made in Chelsea co-stars or his brother and sister-in-law James Matthews and Pippa Middleton. The kitchen features sleek white fitted cupboards with dark worktops and has plenty of space for Spencer and Vogue to cook together – one of their favourite things to do.

Photo: © Instagram
Much like the rest of their home, the kitchen is modern and stylish, with white cabinets and integrated appliances. There is an island unit next to the cabinets, and it has an open plan layout with the rest of the sitting and dining room, so the couple can socialise while they cook.

Photo: © Instagram
Spencer uses the dining table as a spot to get creative – and gave his Instagram followers a glimpse at the birds he has been drawing to go on display in their baby's nursery. "I'm drawing a little series of birds, you can find them on my Instagram. They're not for sale, they're for the baby," he told HELLO! when the couple announced the happy news that they were expecting their first child together.

Photo: © Custom
The couple gave HELLO! an exclusive look inside two-year-old Theodore's tropical nursery, which they created with Ventura Designs. As well as a bold leaf-print wallpaper, the nursery also features a Perspex cot, which Vogue helped to design. 

MORE: See the most beautiful celebrity nurseries and children's rooms 

Photo: © Instagram
Spencer and Vogue's bedroom is spacious and stylish, with a grey upholstered bed and black ottoman placed at the end. A chic chaise longue can be seen in the background, along with matching round bedside tables on either side of the bed, along with two co-ordinating lamps.

Photo: © Instagram
The bedroom is filled with natural light as it has sliding glass doors that lead directly out onto their private terrace. The couple have kept a muted colour scheme in their room, with white, grey and black tones.

Photo: © Instagram
Vogue and Spencer’s bedroom had a slight adjustment following the birth of their first child, as they have moved furniture around to put his cot by the side of their bed.

Photo: © Instagram
Spencer enlisted professional home organisers to tackle his wardrobe, and later took to Instagram to show off the results. The wardrobe has been perfectly curated and colour coded, with an impressive selection of bold suede loafers on display at the bottom.

GALLERY: Celebrity walk-in wardrobes that have to be seen to be believed

Photo: © Instagram
This outdoor terrace is the perfect spot for the couple to relax and spend some time with their friends. As well as a small lawn, it has wooden decking, an outdoor seating area and huge Weber barbecue, which Spencer particularly appears to love.

Photo: © Instagram
When Vogur was pregnant, the couple also take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the British summertime along with their pet dog. "I have everything I need right here at home… the perfect Sunday with my little family," Spencer captioned this sweet snap of Vogue in their garden.

