Paddy McGuinness' £2.1million family home is next level luxury

I Can See Your Voice host Paddy lives in Cheshire

I Can See your Voice host Paddy McGuinness lives with his wife Christine McGuinness and their three children, Leo, Penelope, and Felicity. The Top Gear presenter shares the highs and lows of family life on his Instagram feed, giving fans a glimpse into their £2.1million mansion in Cheshire. Take a look around…

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Christine posted this adorable selfie of her and husband Paddy which saw their home adorned with some romantic balloons and gorgeous red roses. How lovely!

Their luxurious home features double-height ceilings and a glass balcony. Paddy uploaded a fun Instagram post, jokingly warning his followers not to have children after one of them managed to get a blanket stuck on one of their fancy pendant lights hanging from the ceiling.

Paddy McGuinness' living room

The perfect place for the family to sit and relax together, this living room has a cream wooden media unit with flat screen television positioned opposite their brown leather sofas. A fluffy rug sits on the glossy tiled floor, while some of their children’s toys can be seen scattered around the room.

In this heartwarming video posted to Christine's Instagram, her daughter can be seen laying out her stuffed toys across their large stone-coloured sofas as she counted them one by one.

A second seating area has cream fabric sofas, with a patchwork footstool and lots of scatter cushions adding to the cosy ambience. The wooden flooring has been topped with a textured rug, and a wooden side table sits alongside the sofa.

Paddy McGuinness' dining room

The couple have an oval-shaped wooden dining table that also doubles up as a place for their children to play while sat on the stylish grey upholstered chairs.

In another sweet video, two of Christine and Paddy's little ones can be seen looking out of their large French doors into the garden as they watched the snow. Cute!

Paddy and Christine’s children appear to have their own playroom with wooden flooring and plenty of space for them to play. A mini kitchen can be seen in the background, while colour co-ordinated chairs and teddies have been lined up in the middle of the floor.

Paddy McGuinness' bedroom

The star shared a peek inside his bedroom which has a button-back upholstered headboard and an unusual feature bought by Christine – an essential oils humidifier. "Nothing says relaxing sleep like a bright pink light on your headboard that’s blowing lavender fumes directly into your face," Paddy joked.

Paddy McGuinness' kitchen

Christine is very much into her fitness and exercise, so their large kitchen is no doubt perfect for cooking all of their nutritious meals.

Paddy gave a glimpse inside his kitchen in an Instagram video, showing the cream wooden cabinets that line the walls, with a stainless steel American-style double fridge, and a separate wine fridge. An island unit with black glossy worktops sits at the centre of the room.

Paddy McGuinness' home office

The couple appear to have a home office where Paddy was working on his autobiography while sat at the wooden corner desk with an Apple Mac computer.

Paddy McGuinness' bathroom

In their bathroom, the presenter showed off a very swanky feature, a light up shelving unit dedicated to his aftershaves. The black wooden unit houses 14 of Paddy's signature scents, perfectly arranged as if they were in a shop window, and alongside it there are multiple towel rails.

