Line of Duty's Vicky McClure won't leave home – see inside

The Line of Duty star loves living outside London

Chloe Best
When she's not starring on Line of Duty, actress Vicky McClure spends time with her fiancé Jonny Owen at their beautiful home in Nottingham, which she has largely kept private.

During family occasions such as birthdays and Christmas, however, Vicky has shared glimpses inside the stunning property on Instagram – and she has no plans to move into London.

Speaking to The Guardian about the capital, she said: "I always said I can’t stay here because I begrudge paying that much for a pint. I have a great opportunity to dip my toe into London, get loads of stuff done, and then I go home."

Take a look at where the DS Kate Fleming actress lives…

 

Vicky McClure's living room

While making a virtual TV appearance, Vicky revealed there are glass panelled doors between her living areas. White walls and pale cream sofas provide a spacious and modern aesthetic.

 

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure won't leave home – see inside
The TV star recently unveiled her luxurious Italian leather corner sofa gifted from a Welsh interiors company- and it comes with a handy USB charger!

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure won't leave home – see inside
Photo: © Instagram
Vicky McClure's kitchen

The kitchen also has a corner seating area with a round dining table and cushioned benches where she, Jonny and their pet dogs can all relax together.

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure won't leave home – see inside
Photo: © Instagram
Vicky has added luxurious touches to her home with scented candles from brands such as Rituals. "Rainy inside. Cosy inside," she captioned this photo of the candle she lit in her kitchen on a rainy day.

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure won't leave home – see inside
Photo: © Instagram
Vicky has added personality to her home with pieces of wall art from Peter McKee. "Finally got some of our favourite @petermckee artwork up on the wall," she captioned this photo which showed two different prints, one of which has since taken pride of place in her kitchen.

 

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure won't leave home – see inside
Photo: © Instagram
Vicky McClure's conservatory

As well as cosy kitchen dining area, the couple’s conservatory offers more room for hosting special family meals, including Christmas dinner.

Vicky shared a glimpse at the space set up for a festive celebration, with a long dining table, while a Christmas tree and checked armchair were placed in the corner.

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure won't leave home – see inside
Photo: © Instagram
Vicky has a lightbox on display on an alcove shelving unit in her home, where she can share messages about how she’s feeling that day – in this case fuelling her and Jonny’s rivalry as they watched a football match between England and Wales.

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure won't leave home – see inside
Photo: © Instagram
Vases of fresh flowers add the perfect finishing touches in any room of her house. Vicky has vases of colourful blooms in her kitchen, living room and on a colourful teal side table, alongside scented candles.

