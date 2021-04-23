Royal holiday homes for 2021 unveiled: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince William, more

The Queen owns a vast property portfolio, including a selection of castles and palaces around the UK. She spent the majority of 2020 at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the monarch and her fellow royals also have several other holiday homes including Balmoral Castle in Scotland where Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla often stay, and the Sandringham estate, while Prince William and Kate Middleton often make trips to a specific villa in Mustique.
As the coronavirus roadmap out of lockdown progresses, take a look through the gallery to see where the family will likely visit once the rules permit…
Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Said to be one of Her Majesty's favourite places in the world, Balmoral Castle is where the Queen usually spends her summer break. Balmoral has long been a favourite retreat for the royal family, dating back to 1842, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert first visited the Highlands. The magnificent estate, set amid mountains, lochs and glens, held a special place for Victoria, so much so that in 1852 her husband Albert bought it for her. The original house was deemed "small but pretty", which led to the commission of Balmoral Castle. Unlike other properties such as Buckingham Palace, it is privately owned.
