Gogglebox stars' homes: the Malones, Siddiquis & more previously unseen rooms

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr's new home is nothing like his family one
Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has moved in with girlfriend Bryony Briscoe – and their beautiful pad is rather different from his family home in...
-
Sharon Osbourne's LA mansion costs same as 17 houses - photos
-
Gordon Ramsay's view from £6million Cornish home is insane
Gordon Ramsay has been spending most of the coronavirus pandemic at his Cornwall home –and we can see why! Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip star...
-
Gigi Hadid films incredible rainbow bathroom at $4million home
Gigi Hadid, her boyfriend Zayn Malik, and their baby Khai spend lots of time at the model's $4million New York apartment – and she has given...
-
See Jasmine Harman's stylish family home and its vegan interiors