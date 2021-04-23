Gogglebox stars' homes: the Malones, Siddiquis & more previously unseen rooms

﻿
Homes

Go behind-the-scenes at Lee's caravan and Ellie's pad

Rachel Avery
As the new episode of Gogglebox graces our screens this Friday, we will once again get a look inside the homes of our favourite families up and down the country. Viewers can admire their luxurious sofas and lovely living room décor – but what about the rest of their fabulous houses? From the Malone family's surprisingly modern bathroom to Ellie Warner's impeccably styled bedroom, we take a look at the parts of these Gogglebox stars' homes that you never get to see on the television…

The Siddiquis

Baasit and Umar regularly feature on the hit Channel 4 show with their father Sid and sometimes the programme is filmed inside Sid's home. Their cosy living room has a large green sofa and patterned wallpaper and, in a clip, posted on Instagram, fans were able to see the living space from another angle.

While Sid was partaking in a balancing challenge, we were offered a look at their wooden and marble fireplace. Above the fire hangs a large mirror to create the illusion of a bigger room, and the family has a cabinet in the corner filled with books and a globe ornament on display.

The Malones

The Malone family live in Manchester and have been on our screens for seven years now, since first appearing on the hit Channel 4 show in 2014. Although Tom Malone Jr has now moved out with his model girlfriend Bryony Briscoe, before he left the family abode, he shared an impromptu look inside their surprisingly modern bathroom.

Dancer Tom took to social media to share a fun video with his mother Julie and inadvertently showed off the chic space. The space we never get to see on the show features a large mirror on the wall, which Tom uses for his trick, and the room is immaculately decorated with large grey tiles and contemporary spotlights.

Ellie Warner

Hairdresser Ellie Warner appears on the show alongside her sister Izzy and although we only ever see them cosied up on the sofa, Ellie has revealed her bedroom on social media. While showcasing a brand-new dip-dye hairdo, Ellie allowed fans to see inside her beautiful boudoir. The star has opted for a statement palm print wallpaper and she has luxed up the space with a decadent chandelier and a selection of cosy cushions.

Lee Riley and Jenny Newby

The long-time friends live on the same caravan park in Hull and decided to move in together during the coronavirus pandemic to be able to continue filming the show. Their joint Instagram feed has allowed followers to see behind-the-scenes of filming when they snapped a picture revealing the camera and equipment, as well as another corner of the caravan.

The pals have also gave us a look at the front of Lee's caravan when they posed outside on the front porch for a picture. The white wooden beams provide a modern finish to the home's exterior.

At Christmas time, Jenny and Lee showed off a corner of Lee's home with a beautiful reindeer ornament and festive garland. The star also has a large wooden mirror in his living room and a matching mantlepiece.

Pete and Sophie Sandiford

The brother and sister duo are well known for making viewers laugh with their hilarious remarks and silly antics – and the fun continues over on their social media accounts. One day, Pete decided to dress up as Geri Halliwell and by posing for a photograph, he in turn showed off their modern kitchen area. As well as a large grey fridge-freezer the pair have a double oven. They have kept the space modern with white walls and wooden flooring.

Sophie gave her followers a look inside her kitchen cupboards to reveal her abundant cup collection. The mugs were piled high and included an array of fun designs – we could spot a flamingo, a skull and a unicorn amongst the range.

In another Instagram clip, Sophie revealed their back-garden space with a shot through their patio doors. In the foreground we can see a bar stool and outside they have a small decking space, a vibrant lawn and a bench – ideal for summertime.

Amy Tapper

The Tapper family are no longer on the show, but Amy continues to be in the limelight appearing on such shows as Celebs Go Dating. The star gave her followers a glimpse into her immaculate bedroom - a chic grey space with muted walls, a plush carpet and a built-in mirrored wardrobe. In the foreground, we can also see a corner of Amy's feminine bedspread with a floral motif.

