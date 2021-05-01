﻿
Christina Anstead's $5.4m former marital home is unreal

The Christina on the Coast star loves black and white styling

Christina Anstead's $5.4m former marital home is unreal
Christina Anstead's $5.4m former marital home is unreal

Christina Anstead's $5.4m former marital home is unreal
Christina Anstead is currently selling her family home after announcing her split from her husband Ant Anstead in September 2020. The vast property was originally on the market for $6 million, but has now reduced in price to $5,495,000. The mother-of-three's home is being sold through Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties.

As an interior designer and real estate agent, we would expect nothing less than spectacular from the inside of Christina's home, and it doesn't disappoint.

The couple purchased the four-bedroom farmhouse for $4.1million according to a report by Orange County Register. Christina has made a household name for herself, starring in HGTV's Flip or Flop and more recently Christina on the Coast – and she has previously shown off lots of her home on Instagram. Take a look around…

Christina Anstead's garden

It's safe to say Christina's backyard is more like a holiday resort – there's the immaculate lawn, giant pool with water slide, oversized LOVE letters and pergola with hanging lanterns.

Christina Anstead's $5.4m former marital home is unreal
Christina Anstead's living room

One of the spaces that features most on Christina's social media is her open plan living room. It has been designed and curated to perfection with gorgeous monochrome features. The high ceilings and wood beams give a nod to the property's farmhouse structure, but the interiors are stylishly modern.

Christina has a formal cream sofa (which she designed herself) dressed with black and white printed cushions. Behind the sofa is a farmhouse-style dining table and a very unique wine rack which fills the entire wall!

Christina Anstead's $5.4m former marital home is unreal
Christina Anstead's kitchen

This picture was taken before the star switched up her living room furniture, but it allowed fans to see inside her immaculate kitchen. This space has to be a real highlight of the home with an enormous marble island lined with barstools and minimalist white cupboards. Christina has brightened up her cooking area with pot plants and vases – but the style is most certainly pared-back chic.

Christina Anstead's $5.4m former marital home is unreal
Christina Anstead's bathroom

One of the property's bathrooms was revealed on Christina's Instagram when she took this fetching mirror selfie. The TV star has kept up her monochrome style in this space too with geometric floor tiles, a round mirror above the sink and a vast marble shower area.

Christina Anstead's $5.4m former marital home is unreal
Christina Anstead's pantry

A kitchen of such grandeur requires a suitably large pantry – and this walk-in cupboard is what dreams are made of. The star beamed proudly as she showed off her meticulously organised space, complete with wicker baskets and tidy containers.

Christina Anstead's $5.4m former marital home is unreal
Christina Anstead's wardrobe

Just like her pantry, Christina's wardrobe is pristine. There are pigeonholes for her growing shoe collection and hanging rails for the couple's clothes – which appear to be very muted just like her ultra-luxe home.  

Christina Anstead's $5.4m former marital home is unreal
Christina Anstead's son's nursery

Christina filmed a clip inside her son's beautiful nursery to show her fans the gorgeous décor. She captioned the post: "Excited to share our little guys nursery. Loving the boho vibes." Her followers could see the sweet wooden crib, star mobile and a macramé wall hanging – in the foreground there is also a gold footstool and hippo-shaped rocking horse.

