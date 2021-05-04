﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside

The judges and presenters have shared glimpses inside their houses

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
You're reading

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside

1/10
Next

Princess Eugenie reveals never-ending garden at Frogmore Cottage
Chloe Best
Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
Photo: © Channel 4
1/10

The Great British Bake Off sees the likes of Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Sandi Toksvig impart their baking knowledge to those brave enough to enter the tent, but where do they go when the cameras stop rolling?

From Paul's country kitchen to Noel Fielding's colourful artwork, the Bake Off judges and presenters have shared glimpses inside their gorgeous homes in the past, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a tour...

SEE: GBBO's Prue Leith's former £10million home has to be seen to be believed

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
2/10

Prue Leith

In December 2020, judge Prue Leith sold her former Cotswolds home for £10million and moved into her first house with her husband John Playfair.

The kitchen, from Omega kitchens, is decorated with a canary yellow island with a cream quartz worktop, and matching cream cupboards. Lemon-print window blinds and a vase of yellow flowers offset the vivid island.

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
3/10

Prue shared a photo from a cream leather armchair in the living room. The room is decorated with rust orange coloured walls, and grey flooring with a multicoloured striped rug, and an abstract piece of artwork seen leaning against one wall.

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Paul Hollywood

Paul previously lived in a Grade I-listed home in Kent, which he listed for sale in 2016. Giving a peek inside the kitchen on Instagram, Paul showcased the traditional décor, with wooden beams and open shelving displaying mugs and teacups.

The Bake Off judge moved into another Grade II-listed mansion – located just a few miles away from his previous home in Kent – and it's set in over 10 acres of land, perfect for growing his own produce.

 

MORE: Prue Leith's bold decor inside new home with husband John revealed

 

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
5/10

Paul recently made the most of the sunny weather by cooking flatbread in the wood-fire oven in his garden. It is placed on the patio with plant beds behind in the background.

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Matt Lucas

Bake Off host Matt Lucas revealed a peek inside his living room in March after receiving a portrait of his pet dogs. His photo showed that the walls are painted cream with a painting hanging on the wall and a white orchid on a shelf behind him.

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Another photo, shared to promote Matt's lockdown hit Thank You Baked Potato, showed a different area of Matt's home. He has grey walls and white fitted shelving, where an array of books are on display.

 

READ: Great British Bake Off: meet the partners of the judges and hosts

 

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Sandi Toksvig

Fans got a glimpse inside Sandi Toksvig's house in 2017 when she hosted her fellow Bake Off stars for Christmas dinner. The dining room had a minimalistic feel with cream walls and wooden flooring, and a long extendable dining table that had a gold candle centrepiece.

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Noel Fielding

Noel lives in north London with his girlfriend Lliana Bird and their children, in a property that appears to have its own balcony with views over a nearby park. The couple have put a bright pink table and chairs outside where they can enjoy breakfast together.

Great British Bake Off stars' breathtaking homes are so different – inside
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

The comedian gave a rare look inside his home with this photo showing some of his artwork resting on a vibrant orange glossy worktop. Noel has the same bright orange splashbacks, while the rest of his kitchen is white.

 

RELATED: Noel Fielding divides fans with sneak peek inside his wardrobe at family home

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.