﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Ant Middleton's cosy family home to raise five children - photos

The SAS: Who Dares Wins star lives in Essex

Ant Middleton's cosy family home to raise five children - photos
You're reading

Ant Middleton's cosy family home to raise five children - photos

1/7
Next

Meghan Markle's new boho cushion just went on our must-have list
Rachel Avery
Ant Middleton's cosy family home to raise five children - photos
Photo: © Rex
1/7

Ant Middleton is a man who feels at home knee deep in mud or running up the side of a mountain somewhere, but when he's not in SAS: Who Dares Wins mode, the star has an idyllic family home which is surprisingly cosy. Discover where he lives with his wife Emilie Middleton and their children Priseis, Bligh, Gabriel and Shyla – as well as Oakley, who is Ant's son from a previous relationship…

MORE: Stacey Solomon gets emotional as son Rex draws on walls at £1.2m home

Ant Middleton's cosy family home to raise five children - photos
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Ant Middleton's gym

It will come as no surprise that the marine has a fully functioning gym at his home, and Ant gave fans a look inside when he stood to pose for a shirtless picture. The space has bi-fold doors to allow for a cool breeze and there are plenty of machines for a good workout!

REVEALED: 18 epic celebrity home gyms that would give you no excuse to skip a workout

Ant Middleton's cosy family home to raise five children - photos
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Ant Middleton's dining room

On Instagram, Ant revealed a beautifully curated corner of his home, which could be his dining area. As well as country-style wooden doors, the space has a wooden sideboard with ornaments and candles and a large black and white photograph upon the wall.

LOOK: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's mega mansion is a haven for his daughters

Ant Middleton's cosy family home to raise five children - photos
4/7

Ant Middleton's living room

The star was enjoying some downtime with his dog when he decided to snap an Instagram selfie. The photograph revealed that the family have a grey suede sofa – which looks oh so comfy!

Ant Middleton's cosy family home to raise five children - photos
5/7

Ant Middleton's garden

Ant's property in Essex has a huge garden for his children to play in – and he showed it off while shooting hoops outside one day. The brick and wood clad building also has a conservatory on the side and the grounds have a large paved area as well as a generous lawn.

LOOK: 21 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you this summer

The family have grey outdoor furniture so they can enjoy the balmy UK weather come summertime. Their garden is enclosed with a wooden fence around the perimeter and greenery can be clearly seen beyond.

Loading the player...
6/7

WATCH: Ant Middleton plays basketball in huge garden at home

Ant Middleton's cosy family home to raise five children - photos
Photo: © Rex
7/7

Ant Middleton's office

The former Royal Marine gave fans a glimpse into his work space during a Good Morning Britain interview. As well as a white piano and a velour chair, behind Ant is a wooden bookshelf and an array of reading material, including his own book, Ant Middleton Zero Negatives.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.