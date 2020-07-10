Jack Whitehall's plush London home with girlfriend Roxy

﻿
8 Photos | Homes

The comedian lives in South West London, where he grew up

Bridie Wilkins
BRIT Awards presenter Jack Whitehall lives in Putney, the same area where he grew up with his parents and two siblings Molly Louise Anushka and Barnaby William Frances. He has been locked down with his girlfriend Roxy Horner during the coronavirus pandemic, and they have shown off many parts of their modern home, take a look…

The living room

Jack shared a glimpse inside his living room when he filmed a comedy sketch alongside boxer Anthony Joshua during the coronavirus pandemic. It's decorated with white walls and wooden floors, and features a black L-shaped sofa with a flatscreen TV on the wall and two large sash windows.

There's also a statue of the Tutankhamun in one corner, and a barbell and gym bench which Jack used to keep fit while gyms were closed.

From another angle, fans could see Jack's triptych of record artworks in his living room – adding a pop of colour to his plain white walls. The modern grey cushions on his sofa were also visible.

Apparently Jack does a lot of reading, because almost all of the walls in his living area feature overflowing bookcases. There's also a fireplace and a large oval-shaped mirror in a wooden frame.

The hallway

Jack posted a video of himself eating breakfast, and inadvertently revealed a look at his ultra modern staircase. The stairs are silver metal, and are framed with glass and a matching silver bannister.

The kitchen

Doing his best Salt Bae impression, Jack stands in his kitchen featuring cream cupboards and marble worktops. There's a silver oven and cooker hood, and it opens on to Jack’s back garden via big glass doors. 

The bathroom

Turkey aside, Jack Whitehall’s bathroom features a white freestanding bath with a wooden shelf in one corner, black and white walls and a polished silver tap.

The toilet

In keeping with the bathroom, the toilet also features white walls and a white sink, and marble counters. Jack adds to the décor with a green plant that sits in a matching marble pot. On the wall hangs a photo of Die Hard protagonist John McClane in a black frame because, in the words of Jack, "Why have a picture of a relative in your lavatory when you can have a picture of John McClane".

The bedroom

Jack is yet to reveal much of his bedroom, but what he has shared is that he has a signed photo from the Chuckle Brothers on his bedside table.

