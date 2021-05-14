Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and the rest of the Dragons’ Den stars are known for their successful careers, but where do they go to unwind?
Many of the businessmen and women have kept their family lives hidden from the public eye, but have given fans glimpses inside their beautiful homes on social media. Take a look at where they live...
Deborah Meaden
Deborah Meadon and her husband Paul share their period Somerset home with numerous pets. In 2020, she told Country Gazette: "At the last count it was seven horses, three sheep, a pig, ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, three very angry geese as well as four dogs and two cats."
Inside the Grade-II listed property, there are reportedly 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms. A photo of her cat revealed the kitchen has white walls, a wooden island unit and a black oven where she boils her kettle.
