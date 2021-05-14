﻿
12 Photos | Homes

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos

See inside their stunning houses

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
You're reading

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos

1/12
Next

Gregg Wallace shunned city life for £1million country mansion - photos
Nichola Murphy
Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
1/12

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and the rest of the Dragons’ Den stars are known for their successful careers, but where do they go to unwind?

Many of the businessmen and women have kept their family lives hidden from the public eye, but have given fans glimpses inside their beautiful homes on social media. Take a look at where they live...

 

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meadon and her husband Paul share their period Somerset home with numerous pets. In 2020, she told Country Gazette: "At the last count it was seven horses, three sheep, a pig, ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, three very angry geese as well as four dogs and two cats."

Inside the Grade-II listed property, there are reportedly 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms. A photo of her cat revealed the kitchen has white walls, a wooden island unit and a black oven where she boils her kettle.

 

MORE: Dragon's Den: Meet the Dragons' partners

 

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
2/12

Deborah's lounge has a neutral palette with a cream sofa, matching carpets and a wooden coffee table, with a retro textured lamp sitting on top. A cat ornament and a framed picture add the finishing touches.

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
3/12

There is plenty of space for her animals to roam in her gardens, but a  photo of her dog revealed grey walls and a gate leading into the gravel driveway.

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
4/12

Peter Jones

Peter Jones and his wife Tana reportedly live in Buckinghamshire, but they have kept details about the property largely private. One photo the Dragons' Den judge shared on Instagram to mark his birthday showed off what appears to be his conservatory. It has white walls, lots of windows and a wooden dining table where Peter's sushi dinner was displayed.

 

READ: Dragons' Den: meet the children of Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman and more

 

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
5/12

Back in 2018, he posted a snap of a roaring fire with a wall-mounted TV on top.

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
6/12

Sara Davies

Sara Davies has shared several glimpses inside her home in Teesside which she shares with her husband Simon and their children Oliver and Charlie. The kitchen has cream units and black granite worktops with a large island unit in the middle. Windows look onto her garden and there is a dining table on the other side of the open-plan space.

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
7/12

Sara filmed inside what looks like her bedroom, which has cream carpets, a green patterned wallpaper on one wall and a large mirror. In the reflection, a wooden dressing table is visible.

 

RELATED: 11 genius modern bedroom ideas to transform your space

 

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
8/12

Following the Northern Power Women Awards, Sara posed for a photo in her hallway, showing off the grey wallpaper and wooden front door.

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
9/12

Tej Lalvani

Tej Lalvani and his wife Tara Ruby's home appears to follow a muted colour scheme. The lounge has a large cream corner sofa and a black shelving unit against the wall. A bright blue painting adds a splash of colour.

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
10/12

Posing for a photo in the kitchen, Tej revealed it is decorated with grey and white marble-effect worktops and blue curtains that sit at the side of the long windows.

 

PHOTOS: 12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more

 

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
11/12

The TV star's office space includes a brown desk which offers plenty of space for his computer, keyboard, laptop and mouse. Framed photos of Vitabiotics are displayed on the wall behind him.

Dragons' Den stars' impressive homes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden & more photos
12/12

Touker Suleyman

Touker Suleyman keeps much of his home life under wraps, but we do know that he has a lovely bedroom inside his London home. A photo he shared of his pet dog revealed his bed has a cream curved headboard and crisp white sheets, and the walls are painted white.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.