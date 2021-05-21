﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes

The Good Girls star loves clashing prints

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes
You're reading

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes

1/9
Next

Where Princess Beatrice and Edoardo could move to raise first baby
Nichola Murphy
Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes
1/9

Christina Hendricks recently bought a new home in LA which she has begun to renovate over the past few months with the help of Linda Koopersmith, The Beverly Hills Organizer.

In January 2021, the Good Girls star shared a photo of herself standing in a pile of wooden beams and black trash bags: "I bought a house!" she said. "And I’m going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!

"I’m scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I’ll do all the aesthetic design. It’s going to be a beauty!"

Christina has also shared several snaps of what we assume is her current home, while she waits for work on her new house to be complete. Keep scrolling to see inside the retro interiors…

 

MORE: Naomi Campbell's private home is a total sanctuary for baby daughter

 

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes
2/9

Christina Hendricks' living room

The Good Girls actress showed off her gallery wall in her living room that consisted of a range of colourful prints and sizes.

One cream couch and another black and white striped couch were positioned around the glass coffee table, with a red and pink rug underneath. Large indoor plants and wooden furniture added the finishing touches.

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes
3/9

Another snap shows a "peaceful corner" in Christina's home, which has a wooden table topped with books, a large grey and white painting and a gold floor lamp.

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes
4/9

Christina Hendricks' dressing room

Christina's dressing room feels very luxurious with dark purple walls and a black and gold wall feature featuring birds. Her dressing table has a large mirror that she used to take the selfie.

 

RELATED: 30 unreal celebrity kitchens: Victoria Beckham, Nigella Lawson, Carol Vorderman and more

 

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes
5/9

A blue velvet sofa could be seen against the back wall, featuring a delicate flower and tree design, and a black set of shelves holds various trinkets.

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes
6/9

Christina Hendricks' bathroom

Christina replaced her dark navy wallpaper with a bright pink pattern to create her new "dream" bathroom. It has a huge double shower, double sink, marble floor tiles and white wall times. 

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes
7/9

"It’s currently my favorite room in the house. Switched everything over to brass, all new marble, floor tile, newly designed sink, antique mirrors and sconces, and of course, the wallpaper...... this room deserves a pink champagne party!!!" she said.

 

MORE: Lisa Kudrow's chic family home is worlds apart from Phoebe Buffay's – photos

 

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes
8/9

Christina Hendricks' bedroom

Christina's bedroom has two large windows that offer incredible views of the rolling hills and neighbouring houses.

Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes
9/9

The actress' guest room is decorated with striped wallpaper and a dark wooden bed with pink Pottery Barn duvet covers and a leopard print quilt from Temperley London. The snap reveals blue curtains and a purple and white rug adding splashes of colour to the room. 

 

READ: Helen Mirren's home with husband Taylor is basically a nature reserve

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.