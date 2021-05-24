Angela Scanlon's London home is a bohemian dream - see inside

﻿
Your Home Made Perfect star Angela shares her home with husband Roy Horgan and their daughter Ruby

Angela Scanlon is returning to our screens tonight with a brand new series of Your Home Made Perfect, and this time there are lots of new architects joining the show. The TV presenter clearly has an eye for design, and often reveals glimpses inside her own home on social media, which she shares with her husband Roy Horgan and their daughter Ruby.

The property is beautifully styled with colourful touches, stylish accessories, and the most gorgeous bathroom. Here, Angela can be seen in her living room, which has wooden flooring and a cream colour scheme, with bold wall art adding a pop of colour. Keep reading to see more of Angela's home…

The 37-year-old has positioned her television in one corner of the room on a green TV stand from La Redoute, which has a dark wooden top and gold legs.

Angela shared a picture of her beautiful wooden console table on social media, complete with a quirky blue candle and what appeared to be a photo of her wedding day. We love the mixture of colours and textures, giving her house such a homely feel.

During the pandemic, Angela had a cosy night in by the fire, and this Instagram picture revealed the entirety of her stunning living room. She has brought character into the space with a wealth of boho accessories such as a woven pouf, dried flowers and a geometric rug – we also love the way she has propped pieces of art up against the wall – trés chic!

Angela's kitchen features stone flooring and light walls, which have been adorned with a selection of framed family photos. A blue velvet armchair has been positioned in one corner next to glass doors leading out to the garden.

The One Show presenter hosted a garden party at her home to celebrate her husband's 40th birthday, with a long wooden table set up on the lawn and lined with vases of summer flowers.

Angela and her family moved house in May 2019, and their former living room had dark grey walls, with colourful wall art and accessories to brighten it up. A quirky rabbit lamp sits on a cabinet, while books and photos are displayed on cubed storage units. 

The living room had plenty of space for baby Ruby, with her toys scattered across the floor at playtime. Angela had chic navy velvet sofas, with wooden side tables and houseplants scattered around.

Angela's former kitchen has a modern white and grey colour scheme, with striking geometric patterned flooring, and wooden worktops.

The TV presenter's former kitchen has white subway tiles on part of the walls, and a fun print of a dog on one side.

This dining area was ideal for entertaining, with a long wooden dining table and white Eames chairs. The room has a dark sage green hue and patterned bunting hanging on the wall above the table.

How gorgeous is Angela's bathroom? With marble-effect tiles surrounding the bath, plants and candles scattered around, along with a bath board so Angela can enjoy a cup of tea and some snacks while soaking in the tub, it's the ultimate relaxing setup.

Angela shared another peek inside her bathroom when she was relaxing with a face mask, showing the plants she has in wicker baskets alongside her tub, as well as a Fortnum and Mason basket that she can use for extra storage.

The One Show host's bedroom has a neutral colour scheme, with a patterned rug on the floor and an array of candles, framed photos and ornaments providing the decorative finishing touches.

Angela and her husband have added a grey ottoman bench to the end of their bed, and have wooden dresser units for extra storage and to display more personal mementos.

