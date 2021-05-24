Angela Scanlon's London home is a bohemian dream - see inside

Angela Scanlon is returning to our screens tonight with a brand new series of Your Home Made Perfect, and this time there are lots of new architects joining the show. The TV presenter clearly has an eye for design, and often reveals glimpses inside her own home on social media, which she shares with her husband Roy Horgan and their daughter Ruby.
GALLERY: The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, Matt Baker, more
The property is beautifully styled with colourful touches, stylish accessories, and the most gorgeous bathroom. Here, Angela can be seen in her living room, which has wooden flooring and a cream colour scheme, with bold wall art adding a pop of colour. Keep reading to see more of Angela's home…