Kate Humble and husband Ludo's farmhouse is exactly what you'd imagine

Kate lives on a working farm in Wales

Rachel Avery
Photo: © Instagram
Escape to the Farm With Kate Humble gives viewers a look at Kate Humble's wholesome life in the countryside with her husband Ludo, but did you know that the TV presenter moved into her home in the Wye Valley after visiting Wales just once?

Speaking to The Mirror, Kate revealed: "I was desperate to move, desperate." She then went on to explain that her desire to move to Wales was met with caution from Ludo at first. He was "much more sensible, actually, saying, 'Why Wales? You’ve only been once.' His line was, 'People go on holiday to Wales, they don’t go there to live.'"

Their quaint farmhouse is located in the village of Trellech, and it was an obvious choice for Kate after growing up in rural Berkshire and falling in love with the farm next door.

Kate Humble's living room

Inside, Kate has an eclectic living area with a statement hedgehog sofa which caught the eye of her fans, with one asking: "You have a hedgehog sofa?," along with a shocked face emoji. The lounge also includes a vintage-style radiator, an antique mirror, and an authentic stone fireplace.

Photo: © Instagram
Despite enjoying country life, the presenter hasn't gone completely off-grid and has revealed her television set to her followers, formed of a wooden stand with a large fluffy rug in front of it.

Kate and Ludo married back in 1992, and they moved to this property in 2007. Kate has set-up a rural skills school on the farm, called Humble by Nature.

Photo: © Instagram
In another photo uploaded to her Instagram feed, Kate could be seen relaxing with one of her beloved pooches on a different sofa in her home. It is made from brown leather and has been elevated with a check throw and a patterned cushion.

Photo: © Instagram
Kate Humble's bathroom

The star gave a glimpse of her bathroom while promoting a book on Instagram, and she has a freestanding tub with stone flooring and wood-clad walls.

Photo: © Instagram
Kate Humble's kitchen

As a keen chef, Kate spends lots of time in her kitchen and she rushed to social media to show off her brand new AGA, in a striking green shade. The cooking space is kept rustic with stone wall features and wooden detailing.

Kate Humble's bedroom

Kate gave her Instagram followers a look inside her bedroom when she snapped a picture of her beloved rescue dog Badger, who sadly passed away this year. While the star has dressed her bed in plain white sheets, the ditsy print bedspread adds a touch of country chic to the room.

