Kate Humble and husband Ludo's farmhouse is exactly what you'd imagine

Escape to the Farm With Kate Humble gives viewers a look at Kate Humble's wholesome life in the countryside with her husband Ludo, but did you know that the TV presenter moved into her home in the Wye Valley after visiting Wales just once?
Speaking to The Mirror, Kate revealed: "I was desperate to move, desperate." She then went on to explain that her desire to move to Wales was met with caution from Ludo at first. He was "much more sensible, actually, saying, 'Why Wales? You’ve only been once.' His line was, 'People go on holiday to Wales, they don’t go there to live.'"
Their quaint farmhouse is located in the village of Trellech, and it was an obvious choice for Kate after growing up in rural Berkshire and falling in love with the farm next door.
Kate Humble's living room
Inside, Kate has an eclectic living area with a statement hedgehog sofa which caught the eye of her fans, with one asking: "You have a hedgehog sofa?," along with a shocked face emoji. The lounge also includes a vintage-style radiator, an antique mirror, and an authentic stone fireplace.