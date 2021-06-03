Lucifer stars' private homes: Tom Ellis, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt and more

From the LUX nightclub to Lucifer's swanky penthouse, there are plenty of luxury haunts on the set of Lucifer, but where do the cast stay off-screen? Their private homes are much more modest than the on-screen locations they are used to – and their humble residences might just surprise you.
Tom Ellis
Star of the show Tom Ellis has two homes: a main residence in Los Angeles which is handy for filming commitments and another in Vancouver, Canada.
When speaking to The Guardian, Tom revealed that due to the pandemic, he has been separated from his daughters, who he shares with ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite, for several months.
The heartthrob, who was actually born in Wales is pretty reserved about his private life with his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer, but fans have seen a few glimpses of his home on social media.
In a video clip posted to his Instagram, the actor revealed one of the bedrooms at his home. As well as the double bed, dressed in plain white sheets, the room has a wooden dresser with a television on. Behind the star, there is a gallery wall comprised of gold-framed black and white pictures.