Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories

The Strictly stars live in London

Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories
Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories

Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories
Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec have spent more time than ever at their stunning London property over the past year – and it has helped them fall in love with it.

Speaking of the pandemic with Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll, the professional dancer said: "We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before. Now our living room actually feels like our living room. I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself." 

Gemma Atkinson revealed the couple were looking for a new house to buy in Manchester after Aljaz "fell in love with the city" during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals with Gemma.

However, with Janette announcing she has left Strictly and is set to join It Takes Two, she will need to be close to the studio in London. Take a look inside the couple's home, where they have lived since 2018...

Janette showed off her home office, complete with a large white desk where she positions her iPad, keyboard and, of course, a cup of tea.

 

Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories
The couple took part in Strictly's #KeepDancingChallenge, where they taught the public a dance routine each night with a 15-second clip. This clip, which was shown on The One Show and also shared on Twitter, features a jiving Janette using her living room space to show off some moves. It features wooden floors, grey walls and a grey sofa. It also has white French wooden doors with glass panels leading on to another room, and a large bookshelf where Janette and Aljaz keep vases, ornaments and wine bottles.

Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories
Their chic living room has a plush grey sofa and the couple have dressed the space with foliage to inject a touch of colour. They have two oversized plants on either side of their large flatscreen television.

Janette and Aljaz's garden features tall, double-tiered wooden fences lined with green potted plants. The couple have added a grey rattan table with a glass top and matching furniture, which is covered with dark grey cushions. 

Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories
Janette gave a peek inside their bedroom when she was getting ready one day, revealing a built-in wardrobe (no doubt for all of those dancing clothes), a large built-in television and a pretty dressing table.

 

Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories
With two talented dancers in the house, it’s no wonder there are a few awards on display! Aljaz’s prized Strictly Come Dancing glitterball, which he was awarded when he won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013, can be seen resting on a mirrored cabinet alongside various other accolades and a framed photo of himself and Janette dancing together.

Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories
Janette Manrara shared a video from inside her bathroom while preparing for a pampering session, telling her followers: "Heaven at home." The short clip offered a sneak peek inside the couple’s bathroom, which looked luxurious and spa-like, with a large white free-standing bathtub taking pride of place at the centre of the room. The suite has cream textured tiled walls, with a chrome towel rail hanging adjacent to the bath, and sleek vanity unit surrounding the white sink.

Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories
Janette shared a look inside the couple’s living room when she shared a workout video on her Instagram account. The room is filled with natural light and overlooks the garden, with enough space for Janette to stretch after dance rehearsals. With wooden flooring and a large cream sofa, it’s a stylish and cosy space for Janette and Aljaz to relax.

 

Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories
Strictly professional Janette is a big Disney fan and has a light-up Mickey Mouse ears ornament on display alongside an inspirational quote from Walt Disney. Other decorative items she and Aljaz have out include a framed photo from their wedding day, a photo of Audrey Hepburn and a copper pineapple ornament.

Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories
The 34-year-old is such a Disney lover she and Aljaz even have matching Minnie and Mickey Mouse mugs! Janette shared a photo of their much-needed caffeine fix resting on a wooden coffee table with their garden visible through the window in the background.

