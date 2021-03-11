﻿
GMB's Alex Beresford's pristine home with son Cruz after split from wife

The Good Morning Britain star admitted to feeling lonely

Chloe Best
Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford has a beautiful home in Bristol he shares with his son Cruz after he split with his wife Natalia at the end of 2019.

Natalia and Cruz moved out of the family home just two weeks before the first lockdown, and Alex later admitted he was left lonely when the pair were forced to self-isolate after Natalia got COVID-19 symptoms.

"So I went from living in a house full of people to living on my own in lockdown. I watched Boris Johnson's lockdown message sitting on my sofa feeling really lonely. And I couldn't see Cruz for two weeks," said Alex on the podcast Britain Get Talking.

Since then, the meteorologist has shared several photos of Cruz staying at the property, which boasts a home gym, modern garden and more. See inside...

Alex shared a look at the living room as he sat on his green leather sofa topped with grey cushions, while a white rug covered part of the wooden floors.

 

To celebrate his 40th birthday, the presenter shared a snap from his living room, revealing a wooden shelving unit and a sofa decorated with IKEA cushions.

Photo: © Rex
Alex shared another glimpse inside his living room during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. The striking painting hanging on the wall overhead really brings the space to life.

 

Photo: © Instagram
Alex has set up a home gym in his garage with mats on the floor, a weights rack and bench, and a selection of kettlebells lined up against the wall.

Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has been painted grey, with white cabinets and glossy black worktops. An oversized clock hangs on the wall in the background.

Photo: © Instagram
A muted colour palette can be seen throughout the house, including the hallway, which has pale grey walls and a gallery wall featuring black-and-white framed prints.

 

Photo: © Instagram
One bedroom in his house has cream walls with grey wooden flooring topped with a light rug at the end of the bed. The bed appears to have a velvet frame, with a grey-and-white patterned bedcover, and a full-length mirror hanging on the wall to one side.

 

The doting dad cuddled up in bed with his son for a movie night, revealing the velvet headboard, cream bed covers and beige bedside lamp.

The star took to Instagram Stories one day to show off one bedroom and he jokingly asked his fans: "Too many pillows?" As well as the many cushions, Alex's bed has a large grey headboard and a storage trunk at the bottom of it – and the room has been given a stylish finish with pendant lights affixed to the ceiling.

Photo: © Instagram
We got a glimpse inside another bedroom before Alex went on a night out. Like in the rest of the house, it has cream walls, with grey carpets and a floor-to-ceiling window with a pink knitted stool positioned in front, alongside a wooden chest of drawers.

Photo: © Instagram
As well as being one of Alex's favourite spots to exercise, the garden also looks like the perfect setting to unwind, with two blue beanbags on the lawn, and a hanging chair next to the patio.

