Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford has a beautiful home in Bristol he shares with his son Cruz after he split with his wife Natalia at the end of 2019.
Natalia and Cruz moved out of the family home just two weeks before the first lockdown, and Alex later admitted he was left lonely when the pair were forced to self-isolate after Natalia got COVID-19 symptoms.
"So I went from living in a house full of people to living on my own in lockdown. I watched Boris Johnson's lockdown message sitting on my sofa feeling really lonely. And I couldn't see Cruz for two weeks," said Alex on the podcast Britain Get Talking.
Since then, the meteorologist has shared several photos of Cruz staying at the property, which boasts a home gym, modern garden and more. See inside...
Alex shared a look at the living room as he sat on his green leather sofa topped with grey cushions, while a white rug covered part of the wooden floors.
