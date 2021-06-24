Victoria and David Beckham's £6million Cotswolds estate is the country retreat of dreams

The Beckhams often make their fans envious by sharing photos inside their ultra luxe £31million mansion in London, but that isn't the only lavish home in their transatlantic property portfolio. David and Victoria also have an incredible barn conversion in the Cotswolds, where they previously isolated during the first coronavirus lockdown period.
The incredible property has played host to some amazing star-studded parties, including Brooklyn's 21st birthday celebration and the baptism of his siblings Cruz and Harper.
It's easy to see why the family spend so much time there; as well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court and sauna.
Money.co.uk enlisted the expertise of an estate agent from housebuyers4u.co.uk to evaluate the recent renovations made to The Beckhams’ countryside home, in order to estimate the value increase.
They concluded that the A-list family have increased the property’s value from around £6million to £12million!
Scroll through the gallery to see more of the Beckhams' palatial second home...