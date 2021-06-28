Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore's home with newborn daughter is a kaleidoscope of colour

Love Island UK is back on our screens which means Laura Whitmore is sunning it up in gorgeous Majorca, and her permanent residence in London is also a haven of sunshine, with bold and beautiful interiors.
The presenter lives with her husband Iain Stirling and their baby daughter who was born earlier on this year. Since 2018, the couple has been putting their artistic stamp on their stunning north London home, and it is oh-so Instagrammable. Take a look around…
WOW: 18 Celebrity Gogglebox stars' immaculate living rooms: From Tom Jones to Ruth Langsford
Celebrity Gogglebox viewers will be familiar with their living room, which has a large L-shaped sofa and a bright blue velvet snuggle seat in the window. The room has cream walls and wooden flooring, but the bright furniture and accessories including a tripod lamp and wall art ensure it is anything but boring.