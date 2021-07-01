﻿
15 Photos | Homes

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more

Tennis pros with incredible houses…

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
You're reading

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more

1/15
Next

Queen Maxima's jaw-dropping royal home could be a museum
Chloe Best
Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
1/15

While we are thrilled to have Wimbledon back on our screens and the pros back where they belong, we are also obsessed with where they relax off court. From Serena Williams' stunning marital home to Novak Djokovic's lavish Marbella house, check them out…

Serena Williams

Serena Williams lives in Miami with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and their three-year-old daughter, Olympia. They have completely overhauled their new property in Florida with the help of her sister Venus and her interior design company, V Starr.

SEE: Serena Williams' engagement ring cost 200x the average price - see photos

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
2/15

The epic house has its own pool and incredible interiors but one thing that might surprise you, though, is that Serena waived a tennis court, explaining to Architectural Digest that she "wanted to separate home from work".

"When you have our job, you never get time to relax," she added. "So it's good for me to be able to sit still and not do anything."

LOOK: 18 unbelievable celebrity swimming pools we're dreaming of for summer

The plush abode also has its very own karaoke room! The space is "disguised as a bookshelf" and comes complete with a stage. Other decoration includes a bold neon sign reading Serenade.

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
3/15

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic lives in Marbella along with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara.

The tennis pro made the big move to Marbella after living in Monte Carlo for 15 years because his own brother introduced him to the town.

The family spent the coronavirus pandemic locked down at the property and then in December 2020 the decision was made that they would permanently reside there.

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
4/15

The huge Marbella mansion is reported to cost €10million (£8.5million) and it boasts nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a games room and, of course, a tennis court. The family also has an on-site spa for full relaxation.

They clearly have a penchant for vibrant artwork as there is a large abstract piece hanging on the wall in the dining room and there is a large animal statue splattered in paint.

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
5/15

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal lives in Spain and while he often kept his home under wraps, the star gave fans a look inside his home office during the coronavirus pandemic. It's decorated with white walls and has a white desk with a modern white and silver table lamp. 

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

Heather Watson

While she spends much of her time travelling around the world competing in different tennis tournaments, Heather Watson occasionally shares glimpses at her life away from the court on Instagram, including this peek inside what appears to be her bedroom, with a trunk-style bedside table topped with framed photos and a decorative lamp.

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
7/15

Andy Murray

Andy and his wife Kim and four children live in a £5million Surrey mansion, but are planning to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction. Sat on a 28-acre estate, it will also have a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars.

WOW: Andy Murray’s £1.8million wedding purchase will blow your mind

Fans got a glimpse inside Kim and Andy's open-plan kitchen and dining room when he celebrated his birthday. His Instagram photo showed their white glossy cabinets with dark wooden surround, breakfast bar with fruit bowl on top, and wooden dining table that is lined by metal dining chairs.

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
8/15

The star's gorgeous dining area is just as chic, with wooden table and panoramic windows - the perfect place to enjoy Champange! 

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

Although he tends to keep his family life private, Andy did share an insight into family life with this photo of himself cuddled up to his children's Disney toys on a grey sofa.

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

Johanna Konta

British pro Johanna Konta gave fans a peek inside her living room as she prepared to watch the Lionesses compete in the World Cup in June, showing her vibrant green velvet sofa, as well as her adorable pet dog Bono.

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
Photo: © Instagram
11/15

Another snap showed a look inside Johanna's kitchen, which has sleek white glossy cabinets with integrated appliances.

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
Photo: © Instagram
12/15

The living room has a pale grey colour scheme, with her green sofa adding a splash of colour. A grey checked throw has been placed over the back of the sofa, while built-in shelving displays a selection of books, ornaments and photos.

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

Johanna's bedroom also has a soft colour palette of white and grey, with an upholstered grey headboard and checked duvet cover.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
Photo: © Instagram
14/15

Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard shared a look inside her new home in June, telling fans she "can't wait" to live there. The bathroom where the tennis player took her selfie has a white marble vanity and sink, which provides a blank canvas for her to put her personal stamp on.

Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

Grigor Dimitrov

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov shared a look inside his home at Christmas, when he put the finishing touches to his tree. The home appears to have an open plan layout with a wrap-around balcony and incredible city views.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.