Kelly Clarkson's £4.5m marital home finally sells amid divorce - see inside

The Voice judge is now separated from Brandon Blackstock

The Kelly Clarkson Show host Kelly Clarkson confirmed her split from Brandon Blackstock back in 2020 and now the couple are in the midst of divorce, Kelly has sold her Tennessee house for a whopping $6.3million (£4.5million).

While that may seem like a dazzling figure, the mansion was actually listed for $7.49million originally.

The former couple have two children together, River and Remington and The Sun has reported that the custody battle has been a messy one – but one thing is now sure, Kelly and her children will not be residing at this lakeside property in Tennessee…

The enormous 20,121 square ft property is on sale for a whopping $7.49million and is located within the idyllic surroundings of Hendersonville, just 25 miles from Nashville. With panoramic views, four acres of land, a grand foyer and a huge swimming pool – the place is out of this world.

The entrance hall sets the precedence for the rest of the decadent residence – Kelly's foyer features a sweeping double staircase in traditional wood and there are also two regal Georgian pillars which lead the way into the family's living area.

The American Idol winner's home has seven bedrooms, and the master suite is something truly spectacular. The four-poster bed almost steals the show, but the three-tier chandelier is a sight to behold. The star's luxurious drapes and floor-to-ceiling windows also add to the luxury feel of the room.

The star has a picture-perfect kitchen complete with huge island and breakfast bar. The space has a country-chic vibe to its décor with lots of wooden and stone features keeping it traditional, but with modern touches like a fabulous industrial light hanging from the ceiling.

The house also has a games room with ranch-style décor as well as a home gym, a two-level office and an elevator.

An unusually colourful room in the house is the children's playroom which has rainbow flooring, an underwater scene on the wall and lots of comfy furnishings.

The property's exterior is one of the most impressive parts – not only is there a double staircase from the top floor leading down to the outside space, but there's an incredible pool which can't be missed. Kelly also has a boathouse on site with room for two boats.

More information at toptenrealestatedeals.com

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

