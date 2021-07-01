Kelly Clarkson's £4.5m marital home finally sells amid divorce - see inside

The Kelly Clarkson Show host Kelly Clarkson confirmed her split from Brandon Blackstock back in 2020 and now the couple are in the midst of divorce, Kelly has sold her Tennessee house for a whopping $6.3million (£4.5million).
While that may seem like a dazzling figure, the mansion was actually listed for $7.49million originally.
The former couple have two children together, River and Remington and The Sun has reported that the custody battle has been a messy one – but one thing is now sure, Kelly and her children will not be residing at this lakeside property in Tennessee…