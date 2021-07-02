﻿
Victoria and David Beckham's megamansion costs 45x average London home

Their London property is truly jaw-dropping

David and Victoria Beckham have made the most of their extensive property portfolio during the pandemic, spending time lockdown at their second home in the Cotswolds and travelling to their Miami apartment for David to work with his football team. Their main residence has to be the most impressive though, a £31million mansion in London's exclusive Holland Park area.

Its hefty price tag makes it 45 times more expensive than the average London property price of £674,491, and it is also almost three times pricier than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's house in California.

LOOK: Victoria Beckham's quirky themed £11.5million mansion she used to live in

The Beckhams spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016, and it boasts its own gym, wine cellar and even separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved in with Nicola Peltz. Click through the gallery to see more of their epic family home…

Victoria and David Beckham's kitchen: 

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham show off incredible kitchen

Fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and sleek black cupboards, the kitchen is one of the highlights of the family home. Open wooden shelving with strip lighting offers extra storage space, and a Dualit toaster and flat-screen television can be seen in the background – perfect to keep David and Victoria entertained while cooking.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £42million Miami penthouse

The kitchen appears to be the main hub of the house, and as well as having a separate dining table, there are also stools lining a breakfast bar for more relaxed dining. There is even a television integrated into the wall so they can catch up on their favourite TV shows while they cook.

Victoria and Romeo's TikTok video offered a fresh glimpse inside their kitchen, which has an island unit lined by bar stools and with saucepans hanging overhead, maximising storage space. Meanwhile, open shelving over the sink displays a selection of glassware.

RELATED: See the most stylish celebrity kitchens

With a family of six to cook for, it’s no wonder the Beckhams have splashed out on a huge oven. The family’s kitchen at their west London home appears to be a black four-oven AGA which costs from £12,785 and features separate ovens for baking, roasting, warming and simmering.

At the centre of the room is a large island with an oven and wooden worktops for extra food preparation space. The couple have kitted out their kitchen with all the best appliances, including a professional coffee machine, and sleek copper saucepans.

Victoria and David Beckham's entrance:

Victoria shared a look at the entrance to their home when she went on the school run one day, showing their black and white tiled path, and black double front door with ironwork over the glass panels.

MORE: The Beckhams, Prince William and Kate & more show their impressive front doors

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of the impressive frontage of her home as the family prepared for Halloween in 2017. The house has a black wrought iron canopy with lights (the perfect spot to hang creepy skeletons), and a cream and black tiled path, for a distinctive entrance. "@davidbeckham is such a good daddy!!! Don't slip! Be careful and watch that ladder!" Victoria captioned this photo.

Harper's selfie revealed the view that the family have from inside their home – fans can clearly see other stunning white houses across the road from The Beckhams.

Victoria and David Beckham's gym:

Could this be a glimpse inside Victoria’s home gym? The fashion designer has previously said that she spends an hour on the treadmill each morning before doing other toning exercises, and with its array of cardiovascular equipment, it looks well-equipped for the fitness enthusiast. Little Harper has even joined her!

MORE: See inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds home

Victoria and David Beckham's hallway:

While Victoria showcased the crutches and cast she was forced to use following a ski injury, many fans were distracted by her beautiful hallway in this photo. The entrance to the Beckhams' home has a monochrome colour scheme with black and white tiled flooring, and numerous wall-mounted lights along the hallway.

The Beckhams' hallway has a wide staircase that appears to have a large window on the first floor overlooking the garden. As you would expect from the fashion designer, the property is pristinely decorated with a huge arched doorway leading into another room and a chandelier hanging at the top of the stairs.

Victoria and David Beckham's living room:

The living room appears to be at the front of the family home, with a large bay window and ornate coving detail around the ceiling. The room has been decorated in a neutral cream tone, with a cream lamp and floor-to-ceiling curtains visible behind their youngest son Cruz.

A vine leaf and floral print wallpaper adds a pop of colour to the room. David and Victoria have an intricately-carved cream fireplace surround and open log fire – the perfect place for the family to stay cosy and unwind.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals real reason for family's lockdown Miami move

The Beckhams' youngest children Harper and Cruz cuddled up in front of the fireplace in this sweet photo shared by their proud parents. The room has hardwood flooring, while a basket of logs sits alongside to keep the fire roaring.

David and Victoria have another spot to relax, with two comfy armchairs placed by the bay window. A striking wooden table takes pride of place in between the chairs, topped with a huge glass vase filled with fresh flowers, and a Diptyqye candle.

Victoria and David Beckham's dining room:

The Beckhams' dining room has the same hardwood flooring that runs throughout the rest of the ground floor, with a long wooden dining table and benches to seat the entire family at meal times (or for an evening nap in Harper's case). Victoria has styled the table with numerous vases of fresh flowers for the perfect finishing touches.

The dining room is just as stylish as the rest of the house, with a long wooden dining table and benches that have three industrial-style lights hanging overhead. The family have added decorative touches with a round mirror positioned above the fireplace, and vases of fresh flowers along the length of the table.

Although it is perfectly styled, Victoria and David's home is just like any other family home, with lots of their children's toys and games around. Sharing a photo of Harper's "toy corner", David revealed the youngster has her own toy kitchen, a cot filled with dolls, along with a pair of Victoria's heeled boots. "Don't tell mummy," David wrote in the caption.

Victoria and David Beckham's bathroom:

Victoria often shares videos from her bathroom to demonstrate how she applies her makeup. The suite could easily be mistaken for a hotel bathroom, and has marble tiled flooring, a large mirror and a vase filled with beautiful flowers in the background.

David and Romeo shared a special father-son moment when he showed the teenager how to shave. The sweet photo offered a glimpse inside a bathroom in the family home, which has a large wall-mounted mirror and luxury toiletries on display, as well as a framed photo from one of Victoria's fashion shows.

SEE: Secret meaning behind Victoria Beckham's £30k engagement ring from husband David

Victoria and David Beckham's bedroom:

Victoria and Harper appear to enjoy relaxing at home in their co-ordinating bathrobes, with this sweet photo offering another unique insight into the family residence. Large wardrobes are visible throughout the doorway, along with an ornate chandelier light fixture.

MORE: Victoria Beckham leaves fans speechless in sparkly backless dress

Victoria and David Beckham's garden:

The ideal space for entertaining, David and Victoria's garden has a spacious patio area, where Harper appears to enjoy drawing with chalks. There's even enough space for an inflatable paddling pool. "What to do in London when it's hot? Set up a jazzy paddling pool for the kids!!" Victoria captioned this photo.

The pretty garden also has a tipi where the children can relax and play together. The trees have been adorned with fairy lights and lanterns, making it an ideal spot for the family to enjoy both day and night. "My favourite part of this Sunday was listening to my little man playing something to his older brother and sister at 7am whilst waiting for daddy's boiled eggs and soldiers…" David captioned this sweet post.

