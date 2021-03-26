Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom transformed two family homes for baby Daisy – photos

Katy Perry has recently sold her four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Beverly Hills for almost $7.5million, which formerly served as her guest house. However, the American Idol judge and Orlando Bloom still own another stunning mansion nearby which they have made some changes to since becoming parents. They also purchased another Mediterranean-style villa in Montecito, California in 2020 – so they have plenty of space to raise their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. Take a tour inside their two family homes...
Katy and Orlando's Beverly Hills home
The couple's Beverly Hills mansion boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool, and a driveway with parking for up to 20 cars.
Katy shared a peek inside her walk-in wardrobe shortly after welcoming daughter Daisy as she thanked her friends for their gifts. "Thank you uncle Lionel and aunty Lisa," Katy wrote alongside a photo of a mini white unicorn dressing gown, which was positioned on the wooden floorboards with white walls and colourful dresses hanging in the background.
