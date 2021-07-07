﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Rebel Wilson's $3m house is the American dream - inside

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel lives is a gorgeous property

Rachel Avery
Photo: © Instagram
Rebel Wilson jets around the world to shoot movies, but when she's in the US, she has the most jaw-dropping $3million home! High in the Hollywood Hills, the Pitch Perfect star's residence is the epitome of the American dream with stunning views and epic interiors. From the outdoor pool through to the hotel-worthy rooms, it is out of this world. Take a look around…  

Rebel Wilson's foyer

The entrance of any property is the first impression guests will have, and Rebel's abode does not disappoint. The residence stretches over 4,400 square feet, and its size is clear from the actress' vast foyer. It features double-height ceilings and chic wooden bannisters. There is also a console table by the door, complete with a mirror and an orchid.

Photo: © Instagram
Rebel Wilson's kitchen

For lots of people, the kitchen is the heart of the home – and Rebel's certainly is very homey. It has a giant marble-clad kitchen island, a huge oven, pristine window shutters and chic white cupboards.

Photo: © Instagram
Rebel Wilson's living room

While one luxury lounge might be nice, how about two? Rebel's open-plan property has two living spaces, and each one is just as stylish as the other. While showing off an outfit one day, Rebel allowed fans to admire her very cosy set-up, complete with a modern fireplace, grey couch and patterned rug. The other comfy lounge was seen when Rebel filmed her birthday celebrations at her home.

The star revealed just how huge her open-plan living space is with a selfie at home. The vast room has wooden floors, and the lounge has a large cream rug. In the background, Rebel has Pitch Perfect posters up hanging above a statement sideboard.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films a tour of her home to show off birthday gifts

Photo: © Instagram
Rebel Wilson's bathroom

Boasting four bathrooms, Rebel showed off one of them on her Instagram feed when she snapped a mirror selfie. The room itself is painted in a very pale green and it features a lot of white décor. There is a simple pendant light hanging from the ceiling, and Rebel's uniquely shaped sink has eye-catching taps, too.

Photo: © Instagram
Rebel Wilson's garden

A major highlight of the star's fabulous home must be the backyard. Not only are there amazing views across all of Hollywood, but the dream pool looks ideal for a mid-summer afternoon. The actress has posed up a storm while enjoying a dip, showing off a bright bikini and the dreamy surroundings. So jealous!

Photo: © Instagram
In one image, Rebel revealed the exterior of her gorgeous property with its striking Georgian-style windows which really stand out against the twee clapboard walls.

Rebel managed to pop back home for one day in between her busy work schedule and she snapped this shot outside her property, enjoying the breathtaking views across the Hollywood Hills. Is there space for us on one of those loungers?

