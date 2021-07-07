﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more

The cast live all over the world

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
You're reading

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more

1/11
Next

Summer bedding: The best cooling bedsheets, pillows & mattress toppers you'll love if you're too hot at night
Rachel Avery
Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
1/11

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle has us well and truly hooked – we want to know everything about the stars of the show – including where they live. From fabulous London apartments to epic LA pads, check out the epic homes of this lot…

MORE: Too Hot to Handle season two: see the cast's Instagram accounts

Francesca Farago

Francesca Farago spends most of her time jet setting around the globe, but when she does have some downtime, she resides in Vancouver, Canada.

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
2/11

Her apartment is a high rise with incredible views and the interiors are impeccably modern, making them great for Instagram. Francesca has a black sofa, cream rug and free-standing lamp in her bijou living area.

MORE: Too Hot To Handle stars reveal real reason they turned down Love Island

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
3/11

Chloe Veitch

Chloe moved into a three-bedroom apartment in Essex in summer 2020 - and it is so chic. The star has every reason to smile with her super-stylish modern kitchen with high-shine cupboard doors, marble worktops and glass extractor fan.

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
4/11

Her living room is all-grey with plush sofa, fluffy rug and plain walls. She also has a large mirrored coffee table in the centre of the room.

READ: Melinda confirms shock romance with Too Hot to Handle co-star - and it's not Marvin

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
5/11

Harry Jowsey

Australian native Harry Jowsey has left his family behind to continue his career in Los Angeles and he has a pretty flashy place to stay. His stylish kitchen has to be one of the selling points, featuring a large marble island, hanging pendant lights and wooden cupboards.

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
6/11

In what could be Harry's bedroom he has a light up picture of the Mona Lisa and a simplistic white clock on the wall.

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
7/11

Emily Miller

London-based model Emily Miller has an apartment in the capital, and on the show she hit it off with Cam Holmes, leaving fans guessing as to whether they stayed together. Guess what? They are now roommates! Speaking to The Sun, Emily explained: "At the beginning of February he came and moved in with me. We’ve been inseparable."

Snapping a mirror selfie, Emily revealed her current home has an open-plan vibe with modern wooden floors and chic furnishings. The kitchen is cream and so is her comfy-looking sofa.

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
8/11

Carly Lawrence

Carly Lawrence is a 24-year-old model from Toronto, Canada and that's where she currently lives.

While showing off a colourful bikini, Carly allowed fans to see her open-plan home which has a marble table with golden chairs, monochrome staircase and grey minimalist floors. Proving she's just like the rest of us, we also spy an overflowing washing basket.

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
9/11

One part of Carly's stunning place features a marble mantle that's been curated with books, perfume bottles, flowers and ornaments. This is seriously beautiful!

SEE: Married At First Sight Australia's Cameron & Jules' home with baby Oliver is idyllic

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
10/11

Marvin Anthony

Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose may no longer be an item (spoiler alert) but Marvin is still living his best life over in Paris. Yes, his home is just as chic as you would expect from a Parisian abode. Posing for an Instagram picture, Marvin showed off his stairway which features a monochrome theme with traditional wooden stairs.

Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more
11/11

In another space in the house, Marvin revealed dark wooden floors, light-coloured walls and a small leather-look stool.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.