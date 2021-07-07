Too Hot to Handle stars' luxury homes: Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony and more

You might like...
-
Rebel Wilson's $3m house is the American dream - inside
-
Kate Middleton and sister Pippa's £1.88million flat they lived in for free
Kate Middleton,now has an impressive portfolio of royal houses, including a 20-room home at Kensington Palace, but where she lived in her 20s was...
-
Carol Vorderman shunned London life for lavish Bristol home – see inside
-
Kelly Clarkson's £4.5m marital home finally sells amid divorce - see inside
-
Penny Lancaster's £4.65m home with husband Rod Stewart could rival a palace