﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more

You thought the villa was luxurious…

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
You're reading

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more

1/11
Next

Louise Redknapp shares glimpse inside idyllic garden - see photo
Rachel Avery
Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
1/11

This year's Love Island contestants are currently living a life of luxury in the villa, but the houses they have left behind in the UK aren't too shabby either. From Faye Winter's gorgeous coastal home to Sharon Gaffka's super-chic pad, take a look around…

SEE: Love Island 2021 stars' Instagram accounts

Brad McClelland

Northumberland-based Brad McClelland lives in a tiny place called Amble, and as we have found out from the show, the 26-year-old lives with his grandmother Joyce. Brad’s bedroom looks relatively small in size with simplistic grey curtains, a white chest of drawers and a large television screen.

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
2/11

Another space, which could be a living room, appears to have grey curtains too, plain white walls and a chandelier style light fitting.

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
3/11

Faye Winter

Faye Winter lives in Devon and her picturesque surroundings are often shown off on her Instagram feed. Inside her home is just as gorgeous, and one day Faye took a mirror selfie from her bedroom revealing its romantic design. It has floral wallpaper; crushed velvet drapes and her plush bed is covered in perfectly plumped cushions.

REVEALED: What does Majorca’s move to amber travel list mean for Love Island?

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
4/11

Hugo Hammond

Hugo has already been branded the 'nice one' of the group and his current home also lives up to his ultra-nice persona. He resides in Hampshire and his property appears to have very traditional and rustic interiors. One day, Hugo sat on the floor beside a large, checked armchair as he cuddled with his dog – cuteness overload!

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
5/11

Aaron Francis

The London-based star leads a lavish lifestyle and when he's not jet-setting around the world, he has a swanky pad in the capital. Although Aaron hasn't shown off much of his home on Instagram, fans have seen a look at his high-shine kitchen. With built-in appliances and a large marble worktop, we imagine the rest of the place is pretty impressive too!

MORE: Love Island Insider: Amy Hart talks villa drama, her favourite islander, and who she'd couple up with

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
6/11

Liberty Poole

Liberty Poole lives in Birmingham and her private home is the epitome of glamour. Her staircase provides the backdrop for a lot of her pre-night out Instagram snaps - and despite the bold wallpaper, her daring outfits still manage to stand out! The space is kept grey and white and there are black-framed artworks to add interest to the area.

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
7/11

Liberty's room appears to be painted a trendy sage green shade with a decadent chandelier hanging from the ceiling. In the background there is a white cabinet with drawers in and there is also an upholstered chair.

MORE: 15 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan: From the NEW water bottle for 2021 to the summer party essentials

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
8/11

Sharon Gaffka

Civil servant Sharon Gaffka lives in Oxfordshire and her gorgeous home is an Instagrammer's dream. Her hallway is immaculate with grey carpet, white bannisters, and pampas grass for decoration.

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
9/11

Sharon's bedroom is equally as chic with a modern monochrome theme. The star has added two prints on the wall and adorned her white bed with rows of cushions.

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
10/11

Lucinda Strafford

Brighton-born Lucinda Strafford still lives within the seaside town and her stunning home is often revealed on her Instagram page. The 21-year-old has a hotel-worthy bedroom with gold antique feel chandelier, immaculate grey carpets and a large double bed. The star has luxed up the room even further with pink and gold lamps, a waffle bedspread and velour cushions.

Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more
11/11

Lucinda's kitchen is another level of wonder with an all-grey colour scheme and high spec finish. There are multiple in-built ovens, a huge silver fridge and an obligatory kitchen island.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.