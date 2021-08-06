﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house

The actress lives with her two daughters

Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house
You're reading

Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house

1/7
Next

Prince Harry's cousin Lady Kitty Spencer's £19million marital home with husband Michael
Jenni McKnight
Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Drew Barrymore swapped the west coast for the east when she moved her and her daughters, Olive and Frankie, to the luxury Hamptons back in 2019.

The E.T. actress purchased a sprawling 5,600 square-foot beach house for a whopping $5.5million, saving herself $2million on the original asking price. The property is in the exclusive area of Sagaponack, the east coast's most expensive zip code according to Business Insider.

The home was built in the 1920s and sits on 1.7 acres of land and is less than a mile from the sandy beaches nearby.

According to New York Post, Drew's home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, high ceilings, exposed beams, plenty of windows, a huge garden with a luxurious heated swimming pool, a pool house and privacy hedges. 

Let's take a look inside… 

The bedroom

Drew shared a peek inside her master bedroom on Instagram, revealing the neutral décor and plush bedding. She has framed feathers adorning the white walls, an antique sideboard for storage, and a TV that swivels out from the wall.

MORE: Drew Barrymore's fans rush to support her after emotional message

Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

The bathroom

Drew's bathroom is every beauty obsessives dream! She has a white tiled vanity unit that has been almost completely covered with everything from soap to makeup remover, with a small vase of gypsophila adding a pretty touch amongst the clutter.

Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

In a snap on Instagram, she revealed she has an entire cupboard devoted to her health and beauty supplies, with everything stored in clear plastic trays, each of which has been neatly labelled so she can always find what she has been looking for.

Keep scrolling for more photos of inside Drew Barrymore's home...

Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

The kitchen

The mother-of-two's love of cooking is clear to see from her retro kitchen. She has an array of pots and pans hanging from the ceiling, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets, and a breakfast bar.

MORE: Meghan Markle gives full look at chic home office inside £11m mansion

Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

The library 

Drew's love of books is evident throughout her home. Last August, she revealed her sprawling library with wall-to-wall bookshelves and books that looked to have been individually covered in matching cream paper.

Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

The living room

Drew's living room also has an extensive collection of books housed in built-in bookcases. There are also Georgian windows that let in plenty of natural light and a snuggly grey couch.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's potential new home – complete with operating room

Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

The garden

Drew proved herself to be the best mum after installing every child’s dream playhouse in her garden for her daughters Olive and Frankie. 

The castle-inspired structure has two separate sections with swings hanging in between, with ladders, climbing walls, and several slides at different heights providing hours of entertainment. While there are three low wooden slides, the piece-de-résistance is an enclosed blue spiral slide that comes back down to the lawn from the highest wooden turret.

Read more HELLO! US stories here 

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...