Elton John's £5.3m mansion with husband David is ultimate party pad

Eccentric, fun and unforgettable are three words you'd use to describe Sir Elton John - and those same words aptly fit his home décor too!
The singer lives with David Furnish and the couple's main home is in Los Angeles, where they live with their sons Zachary and Elijah. The family have spent a lot of time hunkered down there during the coronavirus pandemic, while they also have houses in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, London, Windsor and Nice.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Elton spoke out about his expansive property portfolio: "It's a matter of creature comforts. It's nice to stay in your own place, and you just accumulate them." He and David purchased the property in 2012 for a cool $7.2million (£5.3million), according to Velvet Ropes, and it is made for epic parties…
