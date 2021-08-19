﻿
Elton John's £5.3m mansion with husband David is ultimate party pad

Sir Elton and husband David Furnish have properties around the world

Eccentric, fun and unforgettable are three words you'd use to describe Sir Elton John - and those same words aptly fit his home décor too!

The singer lives with David Furnish and the couple's main home is in Los Angeles, where they live with their sons Zachary and Elijah. The family have spent a lot of time hunkered down there during the coronavirus pandemic, while they also have houses in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, London, Windsor and Nice.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Elton spoke out about his expansive property portfolio: "It's a matter of creature comforts. It's nice to stay in your own place, and you just accumulate them." He and David purchased the property in 2012 for a cool $7.2million (£5.3million), according to Velvet Ropes, and it is made for epic parties…

The living room

Given Elton and David's reputation as art collectors, the house is a showcase of bold prints, including brightly-coloured designs seen in their living room. The room features white walls and wooden floors.

The dining room

The downstairs is entirely open plan, including a large dining area marked by large white plinths. The same abstract art theme continues with baroque style dining chairs and a selection of glass vases framing the ceiling. According to Elton, it was important to make the house child-friendly, which explains why the vases were kept at a distance.

 

The garden

Outside, the garden overlooks Los Angeles, and features a large swimming pool with concrete framing and matching concrete tables next to large white sofas on the terrace.

The kitchen

A photo of David and his two sons on the youngest Elijah's birthday revealed their kitchen, with glossy white cupboards and a central island, as well as more kaleidoscopic artwork. A screen behind also revealed CCTV cameras set up throughout the house.  

The cinema room

Elton and David have their very own cinema room, with a screen spanning the height of one wall. It looks as though the room also has a pool table for entertaining guests and the children.  

